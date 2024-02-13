New sex-positive club for queer women+ to launch in Dublin

Calling all queer women, femmes and non-binary pals, a new sex-positive club called House of Pleasure is coming to Dublin, and you won’t want to miss it!

Historically, queer sex clubs were designed for gay men, but House of Pleasure is bringing all of the sultry and sexy vibes to a space exclusively designed for queer women+.

House of Pleasure organisers describe the event as “by us, for us” and emphasise that the space is trans-inclusive, welcoming, and safe for lesbian, bi, pan, fluid, and queer women+.

The launch party will take place on Thursday, February 22, from 11pm to 3am at The Workman’s Cellar. The venue is known for its “speakeasy vibes and hot rave-y dancing” and the dress code is lingerie so everyone is invited to, “leave your inhibitions at the cloakroom!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Pleasure (@queerhouseofpleasure)

Come party alongside some gorgeous queers and an incredible lineup of DJs and dancers.

Charlois will be on decks from 11pm until 12:30am. Drawing inspiration from Funk Assault, DJ Swisherman, Cleopard2000, Chris Flannigan, DJ Heartstring, and Janis Zielinski, Charlois has a passion for trance, electronic, hard-groove, and tech house beats. Her sets and mixes are a fusion of creative energy, resulting in high-BPM, upbeat, and bouncy performances.

Next up, Sémaé will be performing from 12:30am until 1:45am. This electrifying French and Ivorian DJ is reshaping Dublin’s nightlife by blending high energy and pulse-pounding beats. She’s brought her sets to The Complex, Hen’s Teeth, Fibbers and secret raves. Join her on a transcendental journey where the music breaks boundaries and the pounding rhythm unites the crowd.

Finally, DJ Sleepless Beauty will keep the dance floor raging from 1:45am until 3am. Influenced by the warehouse sounds of Berlin, Sleepless Beauty loves disco, techno, and house beats, as well as “cross pollinating genres, and mixing playful bouncy flavours with hard hitting grooves.”

She’s played on Opium’s main stage as well as at festivals including Electric Picnic and All Together Now. DJ Sleepless Beauty is also the mind behind Fluid Club – a club night for bisexual queers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Pleasure (@queerhouseofpleasure)

Don’t miss out on House of Pleasure’s inaugural queer sex-positive club night in Dublin on Thursday, February 22. Tickets are available now for €15, or €20 at the door.

Expect big femme energy and an unforgettable night.