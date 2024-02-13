New Irish short film celebrates life and activism of Dublin drag star Veda

Part surreal drama, part documentary, the new Irish short film Pregnant with a Drag Queen is a thought-provoking and entertaining story that proves drag queens are not made – they’re born.
Best known as one half of Poz Vibe, Veda is one of Ireland’s most formidable drag artists turned HIV activist. Pregnant with a Drag Queen shares the journey of how Enda Mc Grattan came to be the unapologetically vibrant Veda and how unleashing their alter-ego helped unlock something hidden deep within themselves.
Produced by Irish production company Taller Stories and directed by Colin Brady, the film centring the Dublin drag star was the winner of the Virgin Media Discovers competition in partnership with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland.
Brady describes, “The film is a celebration of a drag icon but more than that, it’s a story from which people can learn from. It’s a real roller coaster of a story that I hope both entertains and inspires audiences.”
The film proudly boasts a diverse cast, most notably members of the HIV community. In true Veda style, Pregnant with a Drag Queen not only celebrates the culture of drag performance but also shines a light on the importance of HIV awareness and breaking down the stigma that faces those living with it.
Veda shares, “It’s a huge honour to have such a talented team devote themselves to making a film about your life and your life’s work.”
They add, “I’m most proud about the casting of this film. To have eleven people living with HIV as cast members is groundbreaking and I find that visibility very moving. These wonderful people are my tribe and I am grateful to share this experience with them.”
Pregnant with a Drag Queen delicately juggles the balance between surreal comedy and drama, offering a nuanced portrayal of Veda’s life and the challenges they have faced.
Pregnant with a Drag Queen premieres at the Dublin International Film Festival on February 24, and will be broadcast on Virgin Media One on Tuesday, February 27, at 11pm.
