Teenager charged for attempted murder after stabbing trans girl 14 times

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old trans girl 14 times at a rollerskating party. The incident happened in Harrow Leisure Centre in the Greater London area at around 7pm on Saturday, February 10.

19-year-old Summer Betts-Ramsey appeared before the Willesden magistrates court on Tuesday, after reportedly being part of a group that physically and verbally attacked the victim who was attending the party with friends. The girl, who was confirmed to be transgender by Prosecutor Bunsri Bhuwa, sustained 14 stab wounds and was rushed to hospital for treatment. The Metropolitan Police has since stated that the victim has been discharged and is being supported by her family.

As well as being charged with attempted murder, Betts-Ramsey was also indicted for possession of an offensive weapon in public. The teenager, with an address in Cricklewood, northwest London, denies being involved in the stabbing of the trans girl but did not formally enter any pleas after the charges were read out to her.

She was flanked by two guards for the duration of the 30-minute session and was remanded in custody until the next hearing at the Old Bailey on March 12.

A total of four people have been arrested in connection with the crime, but Betts-Ramsey is the only one to have appeared before court thus far.

We are deeply concerned by court reports of a trans teenage girl being stabbed multiple times at the weekend. Our thoughts are with the girl and her family, and we wish her well as she recovers from her injuries. — Stonewall (@stonewalluk) February 14, 2024

Speaking about the incident, Detective Inspector Nicola Hannant said, “This was a shocking and violent attack and we continue to support the victim and her family as she recovers from her injuries.”

She additionally issued an appeal to “anyone who may have been in the area or who believes they have further information to come forward”, as the force continues their efforts to identify those responsible.

“We have increased police patrols in the area and would encourage people to approach these officers with any information or concerns,” she stated.

This attack comes almost exactly a year after transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was stabbed and killed in Culcheth Linear Park in Cheshire on February 11, 2023. Two 16-year-olds were found guilty of murder in December last year, and have since been sentenced to 20 and 22 years in prison.

The increased targeting of transgender people in the UK appears to coincide with the rising anti-trans policies and remarks from the state’s conservative politicians. This includes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who refused to apologise after making a trans jibe in the House of Commons on Wednesday, February 7, while Brianna Ghey’s mother was present.