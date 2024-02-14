13 queer celebrity couples who make us believe in love

There’s something about seeing famous queer couples happily living their truth that fills us with hope. For decades, queer couples have had to hide their relationships from the public eye, so it feels magical to see so many successful LGBTQ+ celebs find their person and celebrate their love for the whole world to see today.

Every queer person deserves relationships that feel safe, loving and validating. Meanwhile, we’ll be living vicariously through the lives of gorgeous LGBTQ+ celebrity couples.

Mae Martin and Parvati Shallow

Canadian comedian Mae Martin is a non-binary writer, actor and comedian best known for their Feel Good Netflix series. Their American girlfriend, Parvati Shallow, is a reality television star from Survivor.

The two announced their relationship just before the New Year on December 30, 2023, by sharing adorable complimentary Instagram posts holding a strip of photobooth photos captioned, “We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year”.

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

Lance Bass is a former NSYNC band member and Michael Turchin is an American actor and artist.

The 1990s boyband pop star came out in 2006 and met Turchin in 2011. The two were married in Los Angeles in 2014, with the ceremony airing as a reality television wedding special. It marked the first same-sex marriage ceremony shown on American television. Now, they’ve been married for nine years and have two adorable children together.

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marioni

Cynthia Nixon is an activist and actor best known for her role in Sex and the City, and Christine Marioni is an education and LGBTQ+ rights advocate. The pair got engaged during a rally for same-sex marriage in 2009 and wed in New York in 2012.

In November 2023, Nixon joined more than a dozen US politicians and activists in a five-day hunger strike in Washington DC calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. In addition to participating in the hunger strike, Cynthia was one of over 260 artists who signed an open letter to President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is an actor best known for his role in Modern Family, and Justin Mikita is a producer who was a fan of the show when he met Ferguson at a gym in West Hollywood.

They’ve been married for ten years and worked together on a number of projects, including a podcast. The couple have two children together, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita and Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita.

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner

Brittney Griner is an American basketball player and Olympic gold medalist, and Cherelle Griner is an attorney. The two have been married since 2019.

Griner was arrested in Russia in 2022 after authorities discovered vape cartridges with less than a gram of cannabis oil inside her luggage. Cherelle Griner fought fiercely for her wife’s return and after nearly 10 months of being held in Russian custody, Brittney was finally freed in a prisoner swap in December 2022.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Next on our list of queer couples that we love is Neil Patrick Harris, an actor best known for his role on How I Met Your Mother, and his husband David Burtka, an actor, singer and chef.

The pair have been together since 2004 and have two children. Their Instagram accounts are full of adorable photos of their family wearing fun costumes and spending holidays together.

Lucy Quinn and Rebecca Holloway

Lucy Quinn and Rebecca Holloway are football players who met while playing together at Birmingham City.

With Quinn being a Republic of Ireland star and Holloway playing for the Northern Ireland team, this football couple has played each other on opposing teams in high-profile matches including the UEFA Nations League in December.

Jake Graf and Hannah Graf

Jake Graf is an award-winning writer, director, and actor based in London who transitioned in 2008. He’s best known for his roles in The Danish Girl and Colette. Hannah Graf is an Officer of the British Army who came out as trans in 2013.

This UK trans couple grew up looking for more trans representation, and they are now happily married with two daughters. They decided to write a book, Becoming Us: A Story of Transgender Love, Joy and Family to share their relationship and journey to parenthood with the world.

Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle

Abby Wambach is an American women’s soccer legend and Glennon Doyle is a best-selling author known for her book Untamed.

The two met in 2016 at Glennon’s book launch. At the time, Glennon was married to a man and has since created a beautiful blended family with open communication to support their children. The two have been married for six years and have a podcast together called We Can Do Hard Things.

Tom Daley and Dustin Black

British Olympic diver Tom Daley and LGBTQ+ rights activist Dustin Black began dating in 2013 and got married four years later at Bovey Castle in Devon, England, about 30 miles away from Daley’s hometown.

They’ve been together for over 10 years and last summer, Daley posted a series of photos of the couple together with their baby captioned, “Who would have thought that a random dinner 10 years ago today would turn into what we are today!”

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Actors Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor made their relationship public in 2015. The two met at a party in 2005 but didn’t begin dating until 10 years later.

Paulson recently shared, “I am thrilled and I feel very lucky to be with a person who is smarter, wiser, wittier than I, and that just makes my life better in every possible way. It makes me want to be a better person and a fully realised person.”

RuPaul and Georges LeBar

The long-time host of RuPaul’s Drag Race is married to Australian author Georges LeBar.

The two have been together since 1994, when they met at a New York City club, and got married in 2017 on their 23rd anniversary.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Last but not least on our list of queer couples happily in love is actor Kristen Stewart and writer and actor Dylan Meyer. The pair have been together since August 2019.

While they generally keep their relationship private, the two announced their engagement in 2021, and Stewart has since alluded that they may elope and then host a big party after they tie the knot. Both Stewart and Meyer are dedicated to their careers, and Kristen Stewart will star alongside Katy M O’Brian in a new “electric love story” called Love Lies Bleeding.

While not all relationships will stand the test of time, seeing all of these adorable queer couples celebrating milestones and openly sharing their love for each other give us hope.