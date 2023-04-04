New bisexual, pansexual and queer night Fluid Club to launch in Dublin

Calling all bisexual, pansexual, and fluid-identifying babes, a brand new club night called Fluid is coming to Dublin on Saturday, May 6!

DJ Sleepless Beauty is the mind behind the event, deciding to create a space specifically for the bi+ community and their friends, explaining, “I’m hoping to start this night to bring people together, create a sense of community and have loads of fun on the way.”

Fluid aims to be the very “first dedicated club night for Bisexual, Pansexual, Fluid and Flexible folks” in Ireland, and it’s an excellent opportunity to be visible and express your true colours. Everyone is invited to get creative and dress up however they would like!

The event’s creator acknowledges that for far too long, bi and pan sexualities have been underrepresented and misrepresented both in the media and within gay and lesbian communities. Unfortunately, bisexual identities continue to be invalidated and stigmatised.

Bisexuality is a valid and complete identity. Assuming someone’s sexuality based on their current romantic partner contributes to bi-erasure while implying that bisexual people experience privilege because they can choose to be in heterosexual presenting relationships contributes to biphobia.

With this in mind, Sleepless Beauty said, “This year I’m trying to do a bit of work for the community, launching Fluid, and starting a bi-monthly casual cafe meet up in Outhouse for Bi/Pan folks.” In addition to DJ Sleepless Beauty, the set line-up includes Rhyzine from Honeypot and DJ Rí from The Cheek.

If you’ve been in search of a queer club night dedicated to celebrating fluid sexuality, celebrate everything that the ‘B’ in LGBTQ+ represents at this “fun and sweaty basement party!”

Beginning at 11pm on Saturday, May 6, the dancefloor of The Pawn Shop, one of Dublin’s newest venues, will be hopping until the early hours of the morning. Limited tickets are still available from €11.70, so grab yours now!