Colin Horgan and Hard Rock Hotel Dublin team up for Pride-themed guest room to raise funds for GCN

For the second year in a row, the Dublin branch of the Hard Rock Hotel is offering a special Pride-themed room to its guests in aid of a worthy queer cause. Created in partnership with renowned Irish fashion designer Colin Horgan, the Love Out Loud room is now a permanent fixture of the establishment but will raise vital funds for GCN throughout the month of June.

The room features signature Colin Horgan codes as well as archive shots of Irish queer nightclub Mother, shot by beloved Dublin photographer Babs Daly. Anyone who adds a Pride amenity to their reservation in June will also be treated to a Colin Horgan tote bag, a bottle of bubbly and chocolates for just €25.

Following last year’s launch, Colin has generously chosen GCN as his charity partner again in 2024, with proceeds from bookings throughout Pride month going to supporting Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ media and paper of record.

What’s more, the Irish designer is running a fabulous competition, offering a stay in the Love Out Loud room as well as two tickets to the unmissable Mother Pride Block Party. The lucky winner will be put up in the Hard Rock Hotel on the night of June 29, coinciding with Dublin Pride, and receive a special Pride Package including branded tote bags full of goodies to enhance their stay.

The hotel, located on the edge of Temple Bar at 18 Exchange Street Upper, is only a 10-minute taxi from the Mother Pride Block Party in Collins Barracks at the National Museum. There, the winner will enjoy amazing performances across three stages from headliners Robin S, Princess Superstar, COBRAH, Sasha Velour and more. If that weren’t enough, there will also be multiple bars, food vendors and fairground rides to enjoy throughout the day, from 4pm to 11pm.

For more information and to enter, check out the Instagram post from Colin Horgan, the Hard Rock Hotel and Mother below. The competition closes on June 16; we wish you the best of luck!