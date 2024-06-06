Colin Horgan and Hard Rock Hotel Dublin team up for Pride-themed guest room to raise funds for GCN

For the second year in a row, the Dublin branch of the Hard Rock Hotel is offering a special Pride-themed room to its guests in aid of a worthy queer cause. Created in partnership with renowned Irish fashion designer Colin Horgan, the Love Out Loud room is now a permanent fixture of the establishment but will raise vital funds for GCN throughout the month of June.
The room features signature Colin Horgan codes as well as archive shots of Irish queer nightclub Mother, shot by beloved Dublin photographer Babs Daly. Anyone who adds a Pride amenity to their reservation in June will also be treated to a Colin Horgan tote bag, a bottle of bubbly and chocolates for just €25.
View this post on Instagram
Following last year’s launch, Colin has generously chosen GCN as his charity partner again in 2024, with proceeds from bookings throughout Pride month going to supporting Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ media and paper of record.
What’s more, the Irish designer is running a fabulous competition, offering a stay in the Love Out Loud room as well as two tickets to the unmissable Mother Pride Block Party. The lucky winner will be put up in the Hard Rock Hotel on the night of June 29, coinciding with Dublin Pride, and receive a special Pride Package including branded tote bags full of goodies to enhance their stay.
The hotel, located on the edge of Temple Bar at 18 Exchange Street Upper, is only a 10-minute taxi from the Mother Pride Block Party in Collins Barracks at the National Museum. There, the winner will enjoy amazing performances across three stages from headliners Robin S, Princess Superstar, COBRAH, Sasha Velour and more. If that weren’t enough, there will also be multiple bars, food vendors and fairground rides to enjoy throughout the day, from 4pm to 11pm.
For more information and to enter, check out the Instagram post from Colin Horgan, the Hard Rock Hotel and Mother below. The competition closes on June 16; we wish you the best of luck!
View this post on Instagram
© 2024 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.