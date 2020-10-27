Heartbroken sister of murdered Kilkenny man Adrian Murphy says she will travel to London to face his killers

The sister of Adrian Murphy, the Irish dancer from Kilkenny who was murdered in London last year, has said she plans to travel to London to face the pair who have been found guilty of his murder.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, she also said that while she forgives them for their actions because she doesn’t want to spread any more hate.

“I pray for them as they are going to hell for this. I pray that they will do no more harm. There has been so much harm done.

“I also don’t wish his murderers suffering as I would be very sad if anyone, including them, would be suffering as I am now.

“All I can say is that I forgive them and I mean that. It is not because I am a good person, it is because I can’t afford to be the [dish] out of any more hate.”

Diana Cristea, 18, and Joel Osei, 25, were found guilty on October 23 of killing the Irish dancer between May 31 and June 5 last year after his body was discovered in a 17 storey flat in Battersea, south-west London.

The court heard that the couple allegedly murdered Mr Murphy and poisoned another man with a drug known as ‘devil’s breath’ before using Murphy’s bank cards to go on a spending spree.

They used Mr Murphy’s details to attempt to purchase $80,000 (€68,130) worth of diamonds from a jeweller in New York.

25 year-old Joel Osei administered scopolamine, a motion sickness drug, to Adrian Murphy.

Cristea and Osei allegedly met both men on the hook-up app Grindr.

The court heard that Mr Murphy was staying at his former partner and best friend’s flat when Osei visited him.

Mr Murphy was discovered by his best friend on June 4 lying naked on the bed.

His phone was found in the toilet and a can of Coca-Cola recovered by police was found to have traces of scopolamine.

Osei’s fingerprints were discovered on a bottle of whiskey recovered by police at the flat.

Toxicology reports estimate that the concentration of scopolamine in Mr Murphy’s body was 67 micrograms per litre of blood.

The court heard that in a separate fatal robbery a victim only had 4.8 micrograms of the drug in their system.

Adrian Murphy, who choreographed and produced shows such as ‘Celtic Dance Force’, ‘Feet of Fire’ and ‘FireDance The Show’, was buried next to his parents in his native Kilkenny in July 2019.

Majella said that she and Adrian were like twins growing up as she paid an emotional tribute to her brother.

“He was a superstar. I’m finding it hard not to cry. He was the funniest, most generous, eclectic guy, you could ever meet. He would dance on the street.

“Our family is devastated. When myself and himself were kids, we were so close, we grew up together.

“When we were growing up, Adrian would put on his tape recorder with his Irish dancing music and I would have my guitar plugged into my amplifier.

“My little brother Adrian was like a twin to me. We spent our ­childhood together, being the ­youngest by years, and so, lived our little lives together.

“We were best friends, we did everything together, we were brother and sister. We were always there for each other.

“My life will never be the same. Half of me is gone now. I’m the youngest now which is shocking. I love him to the moon and back.”

Majella says that she will travel to London to face Adrian’s killers when they are due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on December 14.

She said: “I have to see them. I don’t know if they will even care but I want to see them.

“I would like to read out my own victim impact statement but I don’t know if that’s allowed.

“I want them to receive the full maximum sentence, they need that.

“It will never bring him back so there’s no justice for us. You see, my heart is broken.”

Speaking on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Robert Pack said:

“This marks the end of a long and complex investigation. We have worked closely with a whole host of partners in the charity sector and LGBT+ community to help us with our understanding of the complexities of this case and reassure those who may have been affected by these incidents.

“We want to make sure that anyone who may have suffered the same way knows how to get help and what support is out there.

“I would like to thank Adrian’s family for their bravery, assistance and support throughout the course of this investigation.

“My thoughts remain entirely with them as they continue to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.”