New 'Irish' anti-trans hate group believed to be a 'British import'

Trans advocates have uncovered that a new group called LGB Alliance Ireland is being run from the UK.

LGB Alliance Ireland joined Twitter on Sunday, October 26, and tweeted that it is “a group of lesbians, gay men and bisexuals from all over Ireland who are alarmed at the new wave of homophobia we are witnessing on this island.”

They go on tweeting about the “imposition of gender identity theory” expressing concern “at the number of young lesbians and gays being encouraged to seek medical transition.”

Welp LGB alliance Ireland just got exposed they're not even fucking from Ireland but London https://t.co/vjubskoS2Y — 💜Aurora💜 (@Aurora_Da_Furry) October 27, 2020

Founder of This Is Me, Noah Halpin, said that upon inspection, LGB Alliance Ireland’s IP address is registered to central London. Halpin also said that “the majority of their followers are from the US and the UK.”

Halpin also tweeted:

“You are certainly not welcome. You have certainly not been made welcome. The Irish LGBTQI+ community does not welcome you. This page is not even Ireland based, it’s UK based. An attempt to import the rampant UK transphobia to Ireland. No one is falling for it.”

Brace yourselves but don’t be fooled. This page is UK based and not Ireland based.

The majority of their followers are from the US and the UK.

Report them to @TwitterDublin.

It’s an attempt to import transphobia to Ireland.

Push against it. Report, expose and get rid. Chancers. https://t.co/zCHBUmvzsf — Noah Halpin (@Noah_Halpin) October 27, 2020

LGB Alliance was launched in October 2019 and received widespread backlash online for being anti-trans. There is a strong push against the LGB Alliance by the people they claim to represent. Furthermore, many people have commented on the fact that the group mainly consists of heterosexual people.

There is no LGB Alliance Ireland registered with the Companies Registration Office here. But there is an LGB Alliance registered with the British Companies House. It was only registered last year. And it pushes the same nonsense as its "Irish" namesake. pic.twitter.com/Cevgv0CTK3 — Bryan Wall (@Bryan_Wall) October 27, 2020

The rise of trans exclusionary ideology in the UK has been met with strong resistance in Ireland.

In 2018, an Irish feminist collective of over 1,000 individuals signed an open letter to British trans-exclusionary radical “feminists” (TERFs), who had planned an event in Dublin, stating that they are not welcome here.

‘Lgb alliance’ Ireland about as welcome as a new chapter of the Oliver Cromwell society — Emily McMcminn (@emilymcminn_ms) October 27, 2020

The letter, which was published on Feminist Ire Blog, outlined the opposition to the lecture tour, and signed off with “you’re not welcome here”. The letter was initially signed by 36 women but went on to gather over 1,000 further signatures.

In her article in GCN issue 345, Aisling Cronin reported on the rise of TERFs in the UK and the reasons why it hasn’t seeped into Irish society:

“Within Irish feminism, trans-exclusionary rhetoric has not gained the same level of widespread acceptance that it currently enjoys in Britain.

“While it can be tempting to view trans-exclusionary groups such as Get The L Out as minor, extremist fringe voices, Gordon Grehan strikes a cautionary note. “What we have to remember is that however small these groups may be, vulnerable young people, or people questioning their gender identity, can still read their words and be deeply affected by them. You can easily look at the people who are trying to sow division and say, ‘Oh, they’re just a tiny, vocal minority’, but they do have a damaging impact on vulnerable people.”