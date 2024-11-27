HIV awareness runs to take place in Ireland ahead of World AIDS Day

Participants of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join Red Run, a World AIDS Day event dedicated to raising awareness about HIV, promoting the U=U (Undetectable equals Unstransmittable) message, and eliminating HIV-related stigma. Sexual Health Centre (Cork) is organising the initiative in partnership with the HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme and parkrun.

The run will take place on November 30 at 9:30am at parkrun locations all over the country. People can also join ‘virtually’ allowing them to take part in their communities outside of the official timed events.

One of the main goals of the run is to amplify the U=U message, relating to the fact that people living with HIV who are on effective treatment and have a fully suppressed viral load have zero risk of transmitting the virus to their sexual partners. Spreading the message helps transform lives and dispels misconceptions and stigma surrounding HIV.



To further promote the message, Sexual Health Centre is offering T-shirts featuring the U=U slogan to participants. Registration is free and can be done online or by calling 021-4276676.

Contestants are also encouraged to share their photos using #WADrunIreland, #WorldAIDSday, and #UequalsU hashtags and tag @shc_cork.

“The Red Run is our way of saying that we’re all in this together and that knowledge and compassion are key to creating a future where HIV stigma no longer exists”, said Muire O’Farrell, Head of Operations at Sexual Health Centre.

This run strives to be a movement for change full of people standing together for a future of equality and awareness, free from HIV stigma.

If you’re looking for more ways to mark World AIDS Day 2024, GCN and Poz Vibe are teaming up to host an amazing live podcast fundraiser. The event takes place on December 1 in Trinity College Dublin, in partnership with the university’s LGBT+ Staff Network.

Tickets for ‘Poz World Panel: A World AIDS Day live podcast’ are on sale now. Grab yours before it’s too late!