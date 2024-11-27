What political party manifestos say about LGBTQ+ rights

Ahead of this Friday’s general election, party manifestos have been reviewed to understand their commitments to advancing LGBTQ+ rights and well-being in Ireland. This follows the launch of the first-ever sector-wide LGBTQ+ manifesto, spearheaded by a coalition of 18 prominent Irish organisations.
The LGBTQ+ manifesto outlines five key priorities:
- Strengthening LGBTQ+ Rights: Full legal equality, banning conversion therapy, and updating the Equality Act.
- Investing in LGBTQ+ Health: Inclusive healthcare for trans individuals, improved mental health services, and reduced waiting times.
- Implementing LGBTQ+ Inclusive Education: Anti-bullying measures, resources for LGBTQ+ students and staff, and training for educators.
- Tackling Hate Speech: Enacting robust legislation and developing a national action plan.
- Supporting LGBTQ+ Communities: Expanding community services and supports across all counties.
In the lead-up to the election on Friday, November 27, each political party’s commitments have been analysed to see how they align with the #VoteWithPride manifesto. Here’s how the parties stack up:
Fianna Fáil
Commits to:
– Banning conversion practices
– Improving healthcare and mental health services for LGBTQ+ individuals
– Creating inclusive, evidence-based, and compassionate gender-focused healthcare
– Expanding the FUSE anti-bullying and online safety programme in schools
– Introducing legislation to exonerate gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM) convicted before homosexuality was decriminalised in 1993
Fails to address:
– Gender recognition for young trans and non-binary people
– Updating the Equality Acts for comprehensive LGBTQ+ protections
– Expanding sexual health services
– Protections for intersex individuals
– Hate speech legislation
– Increasing LGBTQ+ community services and supports
Fine Gael
Commits to:
– Supporting trans healthcare services via the HSE
– Publishing a new national health strategy
– Ending new HIV transmissions by 2030 and expanding PrEP services
– Increasing funding for mental health, including early intervention programmes
– Anti-bullying protections for children
– Introducing legislation to exonerate gbMSM convicted before homosexuality was decriminalised in 1993
Fails to address:
– A ban on conversion therapy
– Protections for intersex individuals
– Gender recognition for young trans and non-binary people
– Updating the Equality Acts for LGBTQ+ protections
– LGBTQ+ training and resources for teachers
– Hate speech legislation
– Expanding LGBTQ+ community services and supports
Sinn Féin
Commits to:
– Expanding gender identity services using a holistic model
– Updating the national sexual health strategy to improve access to PrEP and reduce STI rates
– Making schools safer for LGBTQ+ students under the Bi Ciealta programme
– Developing a national inclusion strategy
– Implementing a €250 million mental health action plan focussing towards young people
– Introducing legislation to exonerate gbMSM convicted before homosexuality was decriminalised in 1993
Fails to address:
– Banning conversion therapy
– Gender recognition for young trans and non-binary people
– Updating the Equality Acts for LGBTQ+ protections
– Protecting intersex individuals
– LGBTQ+ training and resources for teachers
– Expanding LGBTQ+ community services and supports
Green Party
Commits to:
– Legislative protections for trans and intersex individuals
– Updating the Equality Acts to explicitly protect LGBTQ+ people
– Providing evidence-based, community-focused trans healthcare
– Dedicated LGBTQ+ health services to end new HIV transmissions
– Supporting a new SPHE curriculum covering consent, mental health, and sexuality
– Updating hate crime legislation
– Ensuring adequate support for LGBTQ+ cultural and historical celebrations
– Introducing legislation to exonerate gbMSM convicted before homosexuality was decriminalised in 1993
Fails to address:
– A ban on conversion therapy
– LGBTQ+ training and resources for teachers
– Expanding LGBTQ+ community services and supports
Independent Ireland
Independent Ireland’s manifesto contains no policies supporting LGBTQ+ rights. The party opposes hate speech legislation.
Aontú
Aontú’s manifesto does not address LGBTQ+ rights. The party seeks to repeal the Gender Recognition Act and opposes hate speech legislation.
Labour Party
Labour supports all policy demands outlined in the #VoteWithPride manifesto, committing to the safety, rights, and well-being of LGBTQ+ communities.
People Before Profit
People Before Profit fully endorses the #VoteWithPride manifesto and all its policy priorities.
Social Democrats
Social Democrats also fully support the #VoteWithPride manifesto, aligning with all its key objectives for LGBTQ+ rights.
This general election provides a crucial opportunity to push for progress on LGBTQ+ issues. Voters can evaluate party commitments and hold candidates accountable for the safety, equality, and inclusion of LGBTQ+ communities.
