What political party manifestos say about LGBTQ+ rights

Ahead of this Friday’s general election, party manifestos have been reviewed to understand their commitments to advancing LGBTQ+ rights and well-being in Ireland. This follows the launch of the first-ever sector-wide LGBTQ+ manifesto, spearheaded by a coalition of 18 prominent Irish organisations.

The LGBTQ+ manifesto outlines five key priorities:

Strengthening LGBTQ+ Rights: Full legal equality, banning conversion therapy, and updating the Equality Act. Investing in LGBTQ+ Health: Inclusive healthcare for trans individuals, improved mental health services, and reduced waiting times. Implementing LGBTQ+ Inclusive Education: Anti-bullying measures, resources for LGBTQ+ students and staff, and training for educators. Tackling Hate Speech: Enacting robust legislation and developing a national action plan. Supporting LGBTQ+ Communities: Expanding community services and supports across all counties.

In the lead-up to the election on Friday, November 27, each political party’s commitments have been analysed to see how they align with the #VoteWithPride manifesto. Here’s how the parties stack up:

Fianna Fáil

Commits to:

– Banning conversion practices

– Improving healthcare and mental health services for LGBTQ+ individuals

– Creating inclusive, evidence-based, and compassionate gender-focused healthcare

– Expanding the FUSE anti-bullying and online safety programme in schools

– Introducing legislation to exonerate gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM) convicted before homosexuality was decriminalised in 1993

Fails to address:

– Gender recognition for young trans and non-binary people

– Updating the Equality Acts for comprehensive LGBTQ+ protections

– Expanding sexual health services

– Protections for intersex individuals

– Hate speech legislation

– Increasing LGBTQ+ community services and supports

Fine Gael

Commits to:

– Supporting trans healthcare services via the HSE

– Publishing a new national health strategy

– Ending new HIV transmissions by 2030 and expanding PrEP services

– Increasing funding for mental health, including early intervention programmes

– Anti-bullying protections for children

– Introducing legislation to exonerate gbMSM convicted before homosexuality was decriminalised in 1993



Fails to address:

– A ban on conversion therapy

– Protections for intersex individuals

– Gender recognition for young trans and non-binary people

– Updating the Equality Acts for LGBTQ+ protections

– LGBTQ+ training and resources for teachers

– Hate speech legislation

– Expanding LGBTQ+ community services and supports

Sinn Féin

Commits to:

– Expanding gender identity services using a holistic model

– Updating the national sexual health strategy to improve access to PrEP and reduce STI rates

– Making schools safer for LGBTQ+ students under the Bi Ciealta programme

– Developing a national inclusion strategy

– Implementing a €250 million mental health action plan focussing towards young people

– Introducing legislation to exonerate gbMSM convicted before homosexuality was decriminalised in 1993



Fails to address:

– Banning conversion therapy

– Gender recognition for young trans and non-binary people

– Updating the Equality Acts for LGBTQ+ protections

– Protecting intersex individuals

– LGBTQ+ training and resources for teachers

– Expanding LGBTQ+ community services and supports

Green Party

Commits to:

– Legislative protections for trans and intersex individuals

– Updating the Equality Acts to explicitly protect LGBTQ+ people

– Providing evidence-based, community-focused trans healthcare

– Dedicated LGBTQ+ health services to end new HIV transmissions

– Supporting a new SPHE curriculum covering consent, mental health, and sexuality

– Updating hate crime legislation

– Ensuring adequate support for LGBTQ+ cultural and historical celebrations

– Introducing legislation to exonerate gbMSM convicted before homosexuality was decriminalised in 1993

Fails to address:

– A ban on conversion therapy

– LGBTQ+ training and resources for teachers

– Expanding LGBTQ+ community services and supports

Independent Ireland

Independent Ireland’s manifesto contains no policies supporting LGBTQ+ rights. The party opposes hate speech legislation.

Aontú

Aontú’s manifesto does not address LGBTQ+ rights. The party seeks to repeal the Gender Recognition Act and opposes hate speech legislation.

Labour Party

Labour supports all policy demands outlined in the #VoteWithPride manifesto, committing to the safety, rights, and well-being of LGBTQ+ communities.

People Before Profit

People Before Profit fully endorses the #VoteWithPride manifesto and all its policy priorities.

Social Democrats

Social Democrats also fully support the #VoteWithPride manifesto, aligning with all its key objectives for LGBTQ+ rights.

This general election provides a crucial opportunity to push for progress on LGBTQ+ issues. Voters can evaluate party commitments and hold candidates accountable for the safety, equality, and inclusion of LGBTQ+ communities.