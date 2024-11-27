Pillow Queens announces drummer Rachel Lyons’ departure from band

Pillow Queens has announced that drummer and backing vocalist Rachel Lyons is leaving the band. The queer Irish rock group announced the news in a social media post published on Wednesday, November 27.

“Today we are coming to you with some sad news,” they wrote. “Rachel has decided to step away from Pillow Queens to pursue another career.

“We want to take the time to thank Rachel for years of dedication, hard work and to say we will miss the fun times we had together. Join us in wishing her the best of luck with everything in the future,” the statement concluded.

The news comes in the middle of Pillow Queens’ Irish tour, as they play 10 shows across the island. The run started at the Westport Arts Festival and they have since travelled to Drogheda, Wexford and Waterford.

Speaking separately to GCN, the band confirmed that the remaining gigs will continue as scheduled, with Pamela Connolly, Sarah Corcoran and Cathy McGuinness joined by a friend, Darragh, who will step in on drums. Their next date is on November 29 in Kilkenny, followed by shows in Limerick, Cork, Belfast, Galway and finally, Dublin.

Pillow Queens was set up by Corcoran and Connelly after they left their previous band. Together, they recruited McGuinness and Lyons, who they had known for years.

In 2016, the band released its first demo EP entitled Calm Girls, followed by their second, State of the State, in 2019. Their debut album, In Waiting, came one year later, and they have since released two more LPs, Leave The Light On and Name Your Sorrow.

The group has achieved huge success, travelling to play gigs in venues worldwide, from Ireland to the UK, the US, and all across Europe. They have even performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden twice, earning further international recognition and praise.