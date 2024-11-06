Irish LGBTQ+ organisations launch first-of-its-kind manifesto ahead of general election

A coalition of 18 prominent LGBTQ+ organisations in Ireland has come together today, November 6, to launch the first-ever sector-wide manifesto, calling on candidates in the upcoming general election to commit to the safety, rights, and well-being of LGBTQ+ communities.

The manifesto, introduced at an event hosted by Síona Cahill at the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, outlines shared priorities for Ireland’s next government and urges candidates to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The manifesto highlights five core priorities:

1. Strengthening LGBTQ+ Rights: This includes working toward full legal equality, banning conversion therapy, and updating the Equality Act to ensure comprehensive protection for LGBTQ+ individuals.

2. Investing in LGBTQ+ Health: The coalition calls for an inclusive healthcare model for trans individuals, improved mental health services, and reduced waiting times.

3. Implementing LGBTQ+ Inclusive Education: The manifesto advocates for an educational system that supports LGBTQ+ students and staff, with resources and anti-bullying measures tailored to LGBTQ+ needs.

4. Tackling Hate Speech: There is a pressing call for robust hate speech legislation and a national action plan to address hate speech in Ireland.

5. Supporting LGBTQ+ Communities: Emphasis is placed on expanding LGBTQ+ community services and supports across all Irish counties.

The launch event began with an introduction to the manifesto by Belong To’s Sinead Keane and later featured a panel discussion with Paula Fagan, Daire Dempsey, Moninne Griffith, Ruadhán Ó Críodáin, and Adam Long. Each participant shared their insights on how the manifesto could impact the LGBTQ+ community and the steps required for implementation.

Speaking on the importance of the manifesto, Moninne Griffith, CEO of Belong To, commented, “Over the next five years, we want Ireland not just to be a safe place for LGBTQI+ individuals, but to be the best place in Europe to be LGBTQI+. However, we have a long way to go – and we need our elected representatives to make this vision possible.”

Adam Long, board director of the NXF, concluded the discussion with a reference to Ireland’s recent hate crime legislation, emphasising the need to revisit the law: “Going forward, it is absolutely imperative that we revisit the hate crime legislation,” he stated, noting the “pullback in support in what is considered hate crime speech” before the Bill was passed. He also reminded attendees that LGBTQ+ rights are part of a larger spectrum of minority rights in Ireland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belong To (@belongtoyouthservices)

The event closed on a personal note, with three community members sharing their stories. Richard, a secondary school student and member of the Belong To Youth Advisory Panel, described personal experiences with the current Irish education system. Dr Sarah Haveron from Intersex Ireland shared her journey of growing up as an intersex individual in Ireland, and lawyer Maeve Delargy spoke about her and her wife’s fight for shared legal parenthood of their children.

As the manifesto launch event wrapped up, attendees were encouraged to think of their LGBTQ+ friends, family members, colleagues, and community when voting. Síona Cahill concluded with a powerful reminder: “Vote with pride.”