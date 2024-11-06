Sarah McBride makes history as first out trans member of US Congress

Sarah McBride has made history as the first out trans member of Congress in the US. The Democrat won Delaware’s sole seat in the House of Representatives, easily defeating her Republican opponent John Whalen III.

Responding to the results delivered on November 5, McBride shared: “Tonight is a testament to Delawareans that we have shown time and time again that in this state of neighbours, we judge candidates based on their ideas and not their identities.”

The 34-year-old added: “I didn’t run to make history. I ran to make a difference for my state and this country. I think this is a powerful message that Delawareans are fair-minded and that our democracy is big enough for all of us.”

Thank you, Delaware! Because of your votes and your values, I am proud to be your next member of Congress. Delaware has sent the message loud and clear that we must be a country that protects reproductive freedom, that guarantees paid leave and affordable child care for all our… pic.twitter.com/QgwRkpUlbD — Sen. Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 6, 2024

This landmark moment comes after McBride already made history as the US’ first out trans state senator when she was elected in 2020. She was also the first out trans person to serve in the White House during the Obama administration.

As part of her list of achievements, Sarah McBride spearheaded Delaware’s ban on the so-called ‘gay and trans panic’ defence, which prohibits defendants from justifying violence based on the discovery of a person’s LGBTQ+ identity. She also helped to pass paid family and medical leave, gun safety measures and protections for reproductive rights.

However, it should be noted that she has also been criticised for her pro-Israel stance. In an interview with Jewish Insider in August 2023, she said that the relationship between the US and Israel is “critical” and one that she will “certainly work in Congress to continue to protect”.

Since October 7, 2023, almost 43,400 Palestinians have died as a result of Israel’s genocidal assault in the Gaza Strip, according to the local health ministry.

While Donald Trump becoming the 47th US president will undoubtedly be the main takeaway of these elections, there have been other noteworthy outcomes from the lower ballots.

In a win for queer politicians, Julie Johnson has become the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve Texas in Congress. Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester will be the first woman and first Black person to represent Delaware in the Senate, and similarly, Democrat Angela Alsobrooks will be Maryland’s first Black senator. Meanwhile in New Jersey, Andy Kim has made history as the first Korean American elected to the Senate.