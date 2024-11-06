Donald Trump elected US president in blow for LGBTQ+ and minority communities

Donald Trump has been elected US president for the second time, beating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. The Associated Press confirmed the result on the morning of Wednesday, November 6, as the Republican reached the 270-electoral college vote threshold by winning Wisconsin.

Trump previously served as US president from 2016 until 2020, when he failed to gain re-election. After losing to Joe Biden, Trump spent weeks attempting to prevent his rival from taking office, which ultimately resulted in his supporters storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He was impeached twice, first in December 2019 and later in January 2021, and in the years since his presidency, the now-78-year-old has faced federal lawsuits and as many as 34 felony convictions. He was also found liable in a sexual abuse civil court case.

Throughout his campaign, he has delivered divisive speeches, threatening to roll back the hard-won rights of minority groups, including the LGBTQ+ community, women, people of colour and migrants. He also slammed pro-Palestine protests taking place across America, saying that if elected, he would “set that movement back 25 or 30 years”.

Alongside Trump, JD Vance was elected as Vice President. The Ohio Senator has a strong anti-LGBTQ+ reputation and has promised to reverse years of progress made in the country.

Irish community groups have been responding to the news, with GCN Manager Stefano Pappalardo saying: “The US election results are sad news for LGBTQ+ people, women, people of colour and minorities, highlighting that social progress and equality can’t be taken for granted.

“While this is concerning and can feel disheartening, we must remember our community has shown great resilience through many challenges before. Now more than ever, it’s essential we come together, unite, and make our voices even louder in the face of far-right rhetorics and those who would like to divide us.

“For anyone affected by the news, remember there are many organisations in Ireland and peers that you can reach out to if you feel impacted or need support.”

Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin shared: “First and foremost we want to send our complete solidarity to the trans community in the US and to Palestine and the trans community in Palestine. This Trump presidency will not be the same as 2016, and undoubtedly further attacks on trans healthcare and the trans community will take place at a federal level attacking gender-affirming care including for adults, attacking trans teens and any mention of LGBTQ+ issues in schools, and attacking trans people in sports, all to dehumanize the community and embolden far-right forces to attack the community.

“It’s vital that we mobilise in solidarity with the trans community and all who will be attacked by a second trump term,” the group continued.

“Undoubtedly the genocide in Gaza will continue and potentially go even further, we must further the movement for an end to the genocide in Gaza and an end to the occupation.

“This result will also embolden far-right forces in Ireland, we must ensure that we do all we can to challenge them. This means ensuring that we do all we can to challenge them on the streets and outnumber them, but we must also work to keep them out of the Dàil and vote for principaled left candidates in the upcoming general election.

“We must ensure that we continue to fight against the far-right, and continue the fight for informed consent trans healthcare. We cannot go back, on the contrary we must move forward,” the statement concluded.

Oisín O’Reilly, CEO of Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre, stated: “These moments remind us just how fragile progress can feel and that change toward equality—whether at home or globally—is seldom straightforward. Change often comes in waves, and while we have moments of significant progress, we’re also met with setbacks that challenge our resolve and test our hope. It’s natural to feel unsettled, frustrated, or uncertain in these times.

“However, we must also remember that, even in challenging times, love has always been stronger than hate. Love is resilient; it is our greatest power and our unbreakable bond.

“To everyone feeling confused, anxious, or discouraged today, know that we are here for you. Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre remains dedicated to building a world where every LGBTQ+ person is safe, seen, and celebrated.

“We will continue to stand together, creating spaces of resilience, solidarity, and joy. No matter the barriers, we are committed to moving forward, toward a future where love, dignity, and equality are not just aspirations but the norm.”

As well as Donald Trump being elected the 47th US president, the Republican party has also seized control of the Senate and leads the race for the House majority.