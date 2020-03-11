Honey Dijon and Marina Esmeraldo celebrate Black Girl Magic in electric neon exhibition

Activist and DJ Honey Dijon teamed up with artist Marina Esmeraldo to celebrate the iconic black women of music in an enthralling and electric neon exhibition, ‘Black Girl Magic’.

The ‘goddesses, warriors and icons of music’ have been commemorated in large-scale neon pieces. Legendary musicians, Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, Sade, Erykah Badu, and Sylvester, are honoured in stunning detail throughout this jaw-dropping exhibition.

After launching in London and running from March 5 to 10, the exhibition ‘Black Girl Magic’ will be coming to the Hen’s Teeth Gallery in Dublin on March 12. It is set for a month-long run, showcasing the phenomenal power of these iconic singers and rappers. The music of these iconic singers and rappers has been brought to life in gorgeous neon work by Marina.

Erupting with experimental shapes, electrifying patterns, and stunning compositions, Marina’s art style brings together her northeast Brazil upbringing and previous training as an architect to great effect. Working alongside Honey Dijon, the pair have created a beautiful tribute to six music icons as part of the ‘Black Girl Magic’ exhibition.

In an interview with Clash, Honey said, “Take inspiration from everything and everywhere, find out what you like (and don’t like) in other genres and from other dance floors and use it to bring back to your audience.” Drawing inspiration from her parent’s R&B and soul records, she has gone on to create a genre-defying sound.

‘Black Girl Magic’ highlights the phenomenal black women who paved the way to creating groundbreaking music and inspired future generations to embrace their own unique sound. The neon icons throughout the exhibition shine a light on the wonderful singers and rappers whose lyrics continue to move people in numerous different ways, from dancing the night away to making a stand against injustices.

Limited edition A2 and A3 giclée prints, canvas totes, and postcards are also available to buy online at Hen’s Teeth website.