Housewives And Me is an exciting new Irish podcast about the real love that is felt for The Real Housewives

An unexpected result of the COVID-19 pandemic has been an upsurge in new audiences for classic franchises like the Real Housewives series’. With a legion of new fans, there has never been a better time for the stalwart viewer and longtime Housewives fan Conor Behan to guide us through the highs and lows of this reality TV franchise.

At GCN towers we’re very excited about this new venture and wanted to catch up with our good Judy for a hot sec to hear all about the new podcast, Housewives And Me and to find out what we can expect.

When did you first realise your love of the Real Housewives franchise?

I ended up watching The Real Housewives of New Jersey season one when it aired on Channel 4 around 2009. I had never caught any of the shows in the franchise at the time and found that season really fascinating especially the now-infamous season one finale (With the table flip heard around the world). Soon after, I found Beverly Hills online and went down the rabbit hole of how these shows mix a peek at wealthy lifestyles with people willing to put it all out there in a way that’s really compelling.

I also loved how you didn’t have to like most, or even any, of the people on the show, it was somewhere between a hate-watch and a must-watch for me at the start.

What is your favourite franchise?

Real Housewives of New York is so consistently funny and zany in a way that is hard to describe to those who haven’t seen it, and nipping closely at its heels the wit, glam and general charisma of everyone on The Real Housewives of Atlanta is hard to beat.

Who is your favourite housewife ever?

I could never pick just one! But Nene Leakes in her prime is pretty undeniable (fans will know she’s not been her best the last few seasons before her departure) with Sonja Morgan, Erica Jayne, Karen Huger and Kandi Buruss all honourable mentions for me.

Who is your most hated housewife?

In a way, even the hateable ones can be amazing TV! If they’re villainous or even mean I can watch it if the show is facing up to that or they’re facing consequences. And while I wouldn’t say I hate, Teddi Mellencamp on RHOBH is possibly one of the most boring cast members we’ve ever endured. Dishonourable mention for Lydia from RHOC too. Snore!

For a newbie, where do you recommend people start if they want to get into Housewives?

Really NYC and Atlanta are the cream of the crop. But sadly the production value of early seasons of those shows doesn’t make them as fun to watch now. If you can stick it you’ll be rewarded (or just jump to a later season to start off!). Failing that, the first couple of seasons of RHOBH are good introductions to the template for the shows and what they look like now.

What can people expect from your podcast?

The tagline is “A podcast about why we love The Real Housewives” and I think that sums up the approach. I wanted to reflect the conversations I’ve had with Housewives fans over the years about the shows. Sometimes it would be about the latest storylines, other times it would be about how we both felt about a particular character or series.

The show is for newbies and hardcore fans and doesn’t require you to have watched that week’s recently aired episodes or follow every city. If you’re curious about the kind of chats fans have about these shows and want to hear people talk about it the way you do in your group chat then it’s the podcast for you!

Listen to Housewives And Me online now.