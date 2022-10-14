9 iconic couples costume ideas you should try out this Halloween

The spooky is season is upon us once again! For those of you who get extremely excited about this celebration, do you know what costume you’ll be wearing? Will you be collaborating with your significant other? Need costume ideas? Look no further as here are our spooktacular couples costume ideas that you and your partner will surely want to commit to this Halloween!

Morticia and Gomez Addams



If you’re in the mood to wear all black, then dressing up as the iconic couple from The Addams Family is for you! While in costume, own the mysterious and sexy attitude of this power duo and spook your friends to the core.

Barbie and Ken



On the complete other side of the spectrum, we have the colourful and iconic couple that is too classic to pass by. While we also wait in anticipation for the upcoming live-action Barbie movie why not try on some of the revealed looks we have all seen online?

Demon Slayer



For our anime fans out there, dress up as your favourite characters from Demon Slayer! There are so many colourful main and supporting characters that are popular among fans, so pick your favourite ship and dress to impress!

Euphoria



With the second season coming out earlier this year, people were glued to their screens watching the story unravel about these iconic and fashionable high schoolers. Whether you dress up as a whole gang or you and your beau channel Rue and Jules, there are a variety of characters to choose from, so start working on your makeup skills to perfect their looks!

Brokeback Mountain



It’s time to revive a classic gay couple and what’s better than two gay cowboys? With the surge in cowboy themes and aesthetics this year, everyone surely has a cowboy hat laying around, so match it up with some jeans and flannel shirts and you’re ready to go.

Three Blind Mice



For our polyamorous readers out there, we’ve got a cute costume idea for you! The simple children’s rhyme inspires an incredibly easy costume to put together, and will also have you and your partners matching all night.

Marceline and Princess Bubblegum

This lesbian couple is another perfect queer couples costume we’d recommend! These two characters have had so many different looks throughout the show that there are many styles to choose from, ideal for beginners in costume making or for expert cosplayers. One thing you will have to commit to though is a lot of facepaint!

The Joker and Harley Quinn



Although this couple has been around every Halloween, we can’t help but put them on this list. With the recent news of Lady Gaga starring in next year’s Joker film, Joker: Folie à Deux, we are beyond excited to see her come to life as Harley Quinn! Filming starts later this year, but it’s a perfect time to imagine how Gaga would look as Harley in the movie, so get experimenting!

The Powerpuff Girls



This is another trio that can be done by our polyamorous audience! Each Powerpuff girl has her own unique personality so you can all choose a character that relates to you the most and then unite with your partners to fight the forces of evil!

