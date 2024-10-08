IFI Horrorthon returns with spooktacular range of events and screenings

The Irish Film Institute’s annual IFI Horrorthon returns this October, delivering five days of spine-chilling thrills and events for horror enthusiasts. Running from Thursday, October 24, to Monday, October 28, at the IFI in Dublin, this year’s festival promises a terrifying mix of new horrors, cult classics, documentaries, and filmmaker discussions. There are also a number of queer highlights, including an Irish Horror Masterclass featuring director Kate Dolan, and an afterparty in collaboration with the wonderful HONEYPOT team.

We’ve compiled a list of all the upcoming IFI Horrorthon events to make your Halloween agenda that bit easier.

Thursday, October 24

– Test Screening (7pm): Set in 1982, four teens in Oregon suspect a cinema screening is a special Star Wars event, but soon realise something far more sinister is afoot.

– Halloween (TV Edition) (9pm): A rare chance to see the expanded 1981 TV version of John Carpenter’s Halloween, with 12 minutes of extra footage.

Friday, October 25

– The Life and Deaths of Christopher Lee (12pm): A documentary celebrating Christopher Lee’s career, featuring interviews with Joe Dante and John Landis.

– To The Devil A Daughter (2pm): A Hammer classic where a writer tries to save a girl from an excommunicated priest, played by Christopher Lee.

– Cure (4:05pm): The start of the J-horror strand, featuring a detective investigating murders where the culprits have no memory of their actions.

– Dead Mail (6:30pm): A postal worker is drawn into a dark mystery after receiving a bloodied note.

– Street Trash (35mm European Premiere) (8:45pm): A remake of the ‘80s cult classic melt movie.

– Double Bill 1: Messiah of Evil / The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue (10:40pm): Two eerie classics: a California town plagued by a mysterious cult, and a zombie outbreak in the Lake District.

– Double Bill 2: Scared Shitless / Mermaid Legend (10:50pm): A comedic creature feature about plumbers hunting a monster, paired with an ‘80s revenge horror from Japan.

– Double Bill 3: Deus Irae / Traumatika (11pm): Excommunicated priests performing violent exorcisms, and a family haunted by a generational curse.

– Horror Table Quiz (10pm): Test your horror knowledge at the IFI Bar, with spot prizes and cash rewards. At €20 per table, this is one of the definite highlights of the IFI Horrorthon and most importantly, your chance to win a year’s worth of bragging rights!

Saturday, October 26

– Noroi: The Curse (12:50pm): A gripping found footage horror film, following an investigator uncovering evidence of demonic activity.

– Secret Classic (3:30pm): A chance to see a hidden gem whose reputation has grown since its release.

– An Taibhse (17:50): Ireland’s first Irish-language horror film, featuring a father-daughter duo haunted in a remote mansion in 1852. With the screening followed by a Q&A with director John Farrelly and the cast, this is set to be one of the highlights of this year’s IFI Horrothon!

In collaboration with the Bram Stoker Festival and Slaughterhouse

– Seanchoíche Storytelling: Celebrating the art of storytelling, Seanchoíche is inviting members of the public to share their tales surrounding the theme ‘The Horror Within’.

– 35th Anniversary Screening: Pet Sematary: Enjoy a special 35th anniversary screening of this 1989 supernatural film based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

– Irish Horror Masterclass: Featuring queer filmmaker Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) and Lee Cronin (Evil Dead Rise), hosted by Billie Jean of Video Nasty Presents.

– Afterparty with HONEYPOT DJs: Known nationwide for their famous queer events, the HONEYPOT team will bring a new live soundtrack to the 1922 silent horror Häxan.

Sunday, October 27

– Suzzanna: The Queen of Black Magic (12pm): A documentary on Indonesia’s horror queen.

– Body Double (1:45pm): Brian De Palma’s erotic thriller with themes of voyeurism, starring Melanie Griffith.

– Ring (4:05pm): Hideo Nakata’s iconic J-horror about a cursed videotape that kills viewers within seven days.

– Surprise Film (6:15pm): This could be a sneak peek of a major new release or a rare cult treat—book early!

– Ravenous (8:45pm): A cult cannibal horror set in a 19th-century US Army outpost, with a soundtrack by Damon Albarn and Michael Nyman.

Monday, October 28

– The Burbs (1pm): Joe Dante’s dark comedy about suburban paranoia, featuring Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher.

– Pulse (3:15): A terrifying techno-horror from Kiyoshi Kurosawa, where ghosts return to the living world through the internet.

– Parvulos (5:45pm): After a viral pandemic, three brothers survive in a post-apocalyptic world, guarding a deadly secret in their basement.

– Demon Hunter: Time 2 Kill (Advanced Preview) (8:20pm): The long-awaited sequel to Zoe Kavanagh’s 2016 debut. Taryn Barker returns to fight demonic forces.

With something for every horror fan, the IFI Horrorthon promises the ultimate spooky events to enjoy this Halloween season.