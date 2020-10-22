IFI Horrorthon kicks off its terrifying film festival of fright

Attention foolish mortals! This is your call from beyond the grave – the IFI Horrorthon kicks off today! Running from October 22-26 online, expect a selection of 21 Irish and international frightening feature films, along with a short film programme, and a Q&A from legendary director, Joe Dante.

This season’s Horrorthon has a suitable scare for every horror fan. Take a peek at the line up below. If you dare!

October 22

Opening the festival is a thrill for all the comedy-horror buffs. Uncle Peckerhead follows a punk band who unwittingly hire a man-eating demon as their driver. Things turn bloody in Red Screening when the audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema is joined by a murderer who begins to pick them off. One. By. One.

October 23

On the second day of Horrorthon the ghoulies gave to me, a screening of Breeder, in which a young woman becomes an unwilling participant in a medical experiment. Next up, I Am Toxic follows a man with amnesia in the aftermath of the zombie apocalypse.

Following those is Irish director Damian McCarthy’s debut feature, Caveat, which sees a drifter agreeing to take care of a troubled woman on a remote island. Also screening – the anthology collection Asylum: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales.

October 24

Day scream of Horrorthon. I mean, day three, begins with the animated film Violence Voyager, following the bizarre encounters of two boys in an abandoned amusement park. Then screens the documentary The El Duce Tapes, which tells the story of the frontman of one of the most deliberately offensive groups in music history. Finally, Butchers and Death Ranch feature a clash with a family of sadistic butchers and a cannibalistic chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, respectively.

October 25

Gory day number four kicks off with the surreal Anonymous Animals, which depicts a world where humans are kept captive and frequently abused by beings with human bodies and animal heads. Then there is Ten Minutes to Midnight which follows a radio host on her final shift after being bitten by a bat.

Other films screening include Purgatory Road, Ropes, The Special, and documentary Clapboard Jungle: Surviving the Independent Film Business.

October 26

The last day of Horrorthon. But do not fret, for it will begin with the ever popular Short Film Showcase. Then, jealousy between couples and friends lead to an explosive ending in The Quarry.

Next up is The Oak Room, starring R.J. Mitte (Breaking Bad), the horror-comedy The Curse of Valburga, and the remake of the 1962 B-movie classic The Brain That Wouldn’t Die will also screen. How devilishly delightful!

There’s a round up of all your frightening fun during this year’s IFI Horrorthon, which you can enjoy from the comfort of your own crypt. For your full festival schedule and pre-orders, look alive here.

Stay safe my mortal and monster friends, and Happy Halloween!