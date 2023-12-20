Ireland has highest percentage of femme tops worldwide, Grindr Unwrapped reveals

Popular LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr just dropped its “Unwrapped” 2023 report, revealing all the preferences and trends in its community, with a few juicy details about Ireland you’ll definitely want to know.

Based on anonymous and aggregated data from users, the Grindr Unwrapped report for 2023 highlights the diversity inside the app’s community by showcasing all the various interests and behaviours across multiple regions in the world. If you’re wondering how Ireland fared in the Unwrapped report published by Grindr, here is some insight you won’t want to miss.

In an exciting divergence from traditional stereotypes, Ireland is the country with the highest percentage of femme tops in the world, followed by the UK, the US, Australia and New Zealand. But that’s not all, as the Emerald Isle is also featured in other interesting lists.

The country seems to have the fifth-highest percentage of Grindr users who identify as “hung bottoms” and also scored the same position for “vanilla” lovers. Ireland was also among the countries with the highest percentage of users who share private albums on the app, aka a selection of pictures and videos one can send to specific people.

Other intriguing aspects showcased in the Grindr Unwrapped 2023 report were countries that had the highest percentage of tops, which include Trinidad & Tobago, Kenya, China, Myanmar and Greece, as well as the regions with the highest percentage of bottoms, namely South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Denmark and Finland. Versatile users are most prevalent in Finland, Austria, Germany, Australia and Hungary.

The report also dove into Grindr users’ fetishes and kinks, revealing that Italy, Germany, the UK, France and the US have the highest percentage of foot lovers. In other news, high percentages of pit lovers seem to be located in Germany, France, Brazil, Morocco and the UK, while pups and pup-lovers are most common in Venezuela, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Colombia and Mexico.

In addition to showcasing the diversity of the app’s global community, the report also reflected the engagement on Grindr worldwide, with over 100 billion chats opened on the app. Grindr’s VP of Brand Marketing and Communications, Tristan Pineiro, welcomed the report, saying: “We are so excited to bring Grindr Unwrapped back for another year.”

Pineiro added, “Unwrapped is our way of celebrating our global user community and shedding some light on how, where, and what we loved in 2023. As a community, we’ve always had our finger on the pulse of pop culture, and it’s always so much fun to see Grindr users’ hot takes on the year via Unwrapped.”

To know all the insights revealed in the 2023 Grindr Unwrapped, have a look here.