Ireland's first Neuro Pride festival to launch in August

Launching this August, Neuro Pride Ireland is a week-long celebration of neurodivergent (ND) culture and identity, and a chance for neurodivergent people from all communities and walks of life to learn from each other and build connections through a wide variety of online events.

Allies can also learn more about what it means to be neurodivergent and how they can best support and celebrate the ND people in their own communities.

Ahead of its launch, we spoke to Cír, autistic disabled activist and co-project manager, about the festival’s launch and the crossover between the neurodivergent community and the queer community.

On the making of Neuro Pride, Cír says: “Autistic Pride happens in June, and we were all just talking about how tiring it is to have Dublin Pride, International Pride Month and Autistic Month all in the exact same month – it really divided our attention and we didn’t know where we wanted it. So we decided to make up our own Pride.”

The concept of Neuro Pride took motion, as people realised they wanted a safe space to celebrate the neurodivergent community. “It just sort of snowballed. We realised we wanted a space where we could celebrate neurodivergent people and our communities.”

“There’s already a bit of history around the eighth of August in Ireland of people trying to start movements around neurodiversity on the eighth of August; a few years back, different people, one of them Mackey, in our group had set up groups to highlight autism. It never really picked up much momentum so we were like, we’re going to give it another shot!”

Neuro Pride Ireland’s events range from adult only to child friendly and include an LGBTQ+ specific event.

Neuro Pride will be taking place from August 2 until August 8. To check our their programme or to get involved, visit: neuropride.ie. You can also follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.