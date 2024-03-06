Diverse family structures to be included in new sex ed curriculum for Irish primary schools

For the first time in 25 years, Ireland is introducing a new sex education programme to be taught as part of the Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum in primary schools.

The draft wellbeing section of the programme addresses age-appropriate topics including early puberty, consent, digital wellbeing, and diversity of family structures. It also focuses on building healthy relationships based on mutual respect, developing emotional regulation, and feelings.

Sex education is only part of the new primary school curriculum, which aims to help pupils in Ireland build empathy, inclusivity, community, and teamwork while supporting the development of “effective communication, mutual respect, conflict resolution, boundaries, bodily autonomy, and the concept of consent within relationships.”

Additional planned changes to the primary school curriculum includes more focus on science, technology, engineering, foreign languages, digital learning, and sustainability with less time dedicated to religion. The new programme aims to promote critical thinking and problem-solving by implementing play and inquiry-based learning.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) has been evaluating the Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) and Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) sections since 2018, and a new junior cycle curriculum was introduced in September 2023.

The new programme includes LGBTQ+ identities, gender, and sexuality topics and also teaches students strategies for regulating and managing unhealthy emotions. Additional topics include equality, consent, and tools for recognising signs of abusive relationships and gender-based violence.

While some small but vocal groups are spreading false information about the changes, the draft curriculum strives to provide children with a “balanced, inclusive, age and developmentally-appropriate understanding of human development and sexuality”.

Secondary school teacher and SPHE & Wellbeing Coordinator, Eoghan Cleary, addressed many of the misguided narratives. Instead of vilifying the curriculum, he encourages parents to take all of their: “passion, time and energy” and direct that toward “improving the communities our children are going to inherit.”

The draft primary school curriculum will likely be in development for several years before it is implemented. Public consultation over the new curriculum begins today, Wednesday, March 6, and everyone is invited to weigh in with their opinions. Responses will be collected through June 7.