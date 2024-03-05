Fans go wild as singer Jess Glynne and presenter Alex Scott confirm relationship

After much speculation, chart-topping pop star Jess Glynne and former Lioness football player Alex Scott have publicly made their relationship official. The pair arrived at the BRIT Awards together on March 2 before heading to Universal Music’s after-party, where they shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet, both looking adorable as Glynne snuggled in Scott’s neck.

Since May, Jess Glynne and Alex Scott have been rumoured to be in a relationship after they were pictured together at an advertising panel. In the last year, they have been photographed at various events and parties together, including at last summer’s Wimbledon.

Over time, fan’s speculation over their relationship grew, with either of them confirming or denying the rumours. However, The Sun reported in November that the British singer and BBC broadcaster had become an item, according to an anonymous source. Still, it was only in January that Glynne and Scott gave fans a glimpse of their flourishing romance, as both shared pictures and videos of their sun-soaked trip to Mexico on social media.

After wondering for so long, fans went wild over the couple going public with their relationship.

little bit obsessed with alex scott and jess glynne’s relationship i can’t lie pic.twitter.com/K9IgAV1XMf — lucy (@nayasrivera2) March 4, 2024

Jess Glynne & Alex Scott are the dream celebrity couple!! — SS (@SarahStano) March 4, 2024

I actually can’t wait for the day @AlexScott will be wearing Jess Glynne merch. These two are already couple goals big representation for LGBT couples already 🌈. Just got to love them both. Even though Alex Scott loves Arsenal to. — Georgia Johnson (@GeoHayward14) March 3, 2024

Fans loved seeing the couple together on the red carpet, and a few days after the BRITs, Jess Glynne addressed her relationship with Alex Scott on Fearne Cotton’s podcast, Happy Place.

“Even though we’re both in this public space, what we have, that’s ours. I feel like that’s something I will always do,” she said.

Both have publicly talked about their sexualities and experiences having relationships with people of different genders. In her memoir, How (Not) To Be Strong, Scott explores her previous relationship with former teammate Kelly Smith and how the breakup shaped her.

Glynne, on her part, shared her view on her sexuality earlier this year in an interview with The Telegraph: “Over the years, I’ve never hidden who I am. I’m a very open person. I believe that love is love”.

She also stated proudly: “I’ve never hidden the fact that I’ve been in relationships with men, and I’ve been in relationships with women. That’s a massive side of my life.”