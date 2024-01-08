Fans react as comedian Mae Martin and Survivor star Parvati Shallow confirm relationship with adorable photos

Just before the New Year on December 30, 2023, Canadian comedian Mae Martin, 36, and their American girlfriend, Parvati Shallow, 41, announced that they are dating through a series of adorable Instagram posts, and fans and fellow celebs are celebrating their new relationship status.

Mae Martin is a nonbinary writer, actor and comedian best known for writing and starring in their two-season Netflix series called Feel Good which premiered in 2020, and their popular Netflix stand-up comedy special, SAP.

Parvati Shallow is a reality television star who has competed on multiple series of the American show Survivor. She was the winning contestant in Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs Favorites in 2008, and has remained a fan favourite ever since.

The two revealed their relationship by sharing complimentary Instagram posts holding a strip of photobooth photos captioned, “We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year” and “Parv’s here, she’s queer, Happy New Year” alongside Pride emojis.

In addition to publicly sharing their relationship, the announcement served as a coming out post for Parvati who was previously married to her fellow Survivor contestant John Fincher.

Fans have been speculating about Mae Martin’s relationship status ever since they posted a photo of themself and Elliot Page together at a red carpet event in 2022, captioned with a #T4T (trans for trans) hashtag. More recently, Mae has referenced their girlfriend on the Handsome podcast where they co-host alongside Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster, leaving fans to speculate about who they were referring to.

Extra observant fans may have noticed Mae in the background of some of Parvarti’s recent Instagram posts, and since their relationship announcement, fans have discovered an old tweet where Mae shared their affection for Parvati when she was a Survivor contestant.

While Survivor predominately has an American fanbase, in a resurfaced tweet from 2020, Mae said, “I love Parvati and Boston Rob from Survivor so much that I just cried about it, but nobody in England knows what I’m talking about.”

I love Parvati and Boston Rob from Survivor so much that I just cried about it, but nobody in England knows what I’m talking about. — Mae Martin (@TheMaeMartin) May 15, 2020

Fellow queer celebs were happy to congratulate the couple, with Bella Ramsey writing “QT’s” and writer Evan Ross Katz commenting, “A perfect pair. Honoured to have played the tiniest role in this epic link up. Love you both.”

Fans have been sharing their excitement through adoring social media comments, and they’re looking forward to seeing whatever the couple shares next.

“brb crying my two favorite worlds – mae martin (also taskmaster) and survivor have come together (😝) in the most queer and wholesome way and i can die happy now,” one Instagram user commented.

“This is news has erased all bad things that have happened to me this year,” another said, with someone else writing: “Also i just wanna say everyone in this comments section is now my family because no one i know irl is going to understand the gravity of this news.”

Mae Martin recently competed on series 15 of Channel 4’s comedy show Taskmaster. Survivor fans will be able to follow Shallow when she stars in an upcoming season of the US version of The Traitors.