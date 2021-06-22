Ireland is showing support to the LGBTQ+ community this Pride

In a gorgeous show of support with the LGBTQ+ community, so many other local communities have come out to celebrate Pride by showing the rainbow colours and hosting events.

Buncrana, Co. Donegal

The Buncrana community in Inishowen Co. Donegal wanted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community this Pride. All of the local businesses and organisations have proudly displayed the rainbow colours.

Buncrana Chamber of Commerce did this in conjunction with the local secondary school Crana College which promotes safe and supportive schools. This visual display of support has had a hugely positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community but also family members and the community as a whole.

Carlow

Carlow Regional Youth Services have a beautiful display of Pride flags outside their building. Carlow Pride Festival have thanked the youth service for their unwavering support in “making the world a better place for the young people of Carlow.”

The Pride Festival will also be circulating The Out Mag, whose aim is to document and celebrate LGBT+ people, life and stories from Carlow in an online magazine. The Out Mag will be distributed in 14,000 of The Nationalist.

Dungarvan, Co Waterford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dungarvan Pride (@dungarvanpride)

After flying the Pride flag outside their county council offices for the first time last year, Dungarvan have created a short video turning the town gay for Pride. “We have representation from our local front line workers & once again the Pride flag is flying for the month of June.”

With all that has happened with Waterford City in the past couple of weeks they feel it is especially important for their voice, from a small town of just 9500, to be heard.

Kilkenny City

As part of the National LGBTI+ inclusion strategy, Kilkenny Castle will fly high the Rainbow flag in support of the LGBTQ+ community this Pride. The Castle will be illuminated in a rainbow of colours from June 25 to 26, 2021. “Together we can build a more inclusive Ireland.”

Also in Kilkenny, Butler Gallery, at their new location in Evans Place, will be hosting a number of fantastic and inclusive events during the month of June both online and in person.

Sligo Town

Sligo’s very own gay cafe just reopened! Penny cafe is run by the lovely Roberta and Orla and is located in the Yeats memorial building just across from the Glasshouse Hotel in the middle of Sligo Town.

They have a gorgeous outdoor seating area where they will be hosting an LGBTeaQ coffee meetup, which started last Saturday, June 19, with OutWest which hopes to run every 2 weeks as a social drop-in for the LGBTQ+ individuals of the northwest.

Waterford City

With the recent homophobic events around Waterford City, residents and businesses have come out to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community this Pride month. As well as the locals showing their Pride, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, visited Waterford this week to raise the Pride flag for a third time outside the Council offices.

A privilege to raise the Pride flag in Waterford today. The response from the community there has shown Ireland stands with the LGBTI+ community and reaffirmed hope over hate. Thanks to @DeisePride, @marckc_green, & @damiengeoghegan for their welcome today. #Pride #Pride2021 pic.twitter.com/XSMeggOQNR — Roderic O’Gorman TD (@rodericogorman) June 21, 2021

Wexford

The Ferns Diocesan Youth Service in Co. Wexford has a new Visibility Campaign that the young people came up with: ‘We Welcome and Support Everyone.’

In this campaign the young people involved have been asking local businesses to display a sticker in their shop window, or on their premises, to indicate a supportive, inclusive space for LGBT+ people and to increase visibility.

They began their campaign on Friday, June 18 after they visited Wexford bridge where Pride flags are lining the entire bridge for the first time in Wexford. This also came from the young people as they proposed it to the council.