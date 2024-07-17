Ireland women’s football team triumphs over France in 3-1 victory

On Tuesday, July 16, the Ireland women’s football team recorded an impressive victory in their EURO 2025 qualification campaign, beating Group A3 leaders France 3-1. The match was played in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in front of a crowd of 18,399.

Lining out, France made 11 changes to their team that beat Sweden last week. Meanwhile, Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson made four changes following their defeat to England, bringing Louise Quinn, Julie-Ann Russell and Leanne Kiernan into the starting squad, with captain and LGBTQ+ athlete Kate McCabe also returning from suspension.

The first half was a relatively even affair, ending goalless after 45 minutes. The second period, however, brought a lot more action, as the Girls in Green turned up the heat against the world’s second-ranked team.

Cork woman Denise O’Sullivan broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, finding the bottom corner of the net with a strike from just outside the box. It was a moment to savour, as the local legend celebrated the goal in front of her home crowd.

🇮🇪 1-0 🇫🇷

Denise O’Sullivan places a low shot from just outside the box into the corner of the net and Ireland lead!

📺 Live on @RTE2 and @RTEPlayer

📱 Updates https://t.co/iOMdrj4J96 #WEURO2025 pic.twitter.com/KR5I1wydkA — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 16, 2024

10 minutes later, Ireland doubled their lead thanks to Julie-Ann Russell. The striker, who was called up to the squad this month after four years since her last inclusion, cut inside the French defence and curled her shot past the keeper and into the top corner. It was her second goal in as many games, marking her return to the team in style.

It wasn’t long before France responded, with Vicki Becho pulling one back for the away side in the 79th minute. The visitors piled on the pressure, searching for an equaliser, but it was the hosts who struck again. Anna Patten sealed the victory, as she got on the end of Megan Connolly’s corner to head the ball home (with the help of a deflection).

The game finished 3-1, with Julie-Ann Russell named Player of the Match. Speaking to reporters afterwards while holding her daughter, the striker said: “I’m just so happy. Both the goals are for Rosie. Hopefully we can inspire other mums”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ireland Football (@irelandfootball)

The victory over France marked Ireland’s first win of the EURO 2025 Qualifiers and means they are now guaranteed seeded spots for both play-off rounds in October and November. Eileen Gleeson’s side will face either Montenegro, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Belarus, Slovenia, Romania, Albania or Greece in the first round, to be determined by the draw on Friday, July 19.