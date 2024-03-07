Ireland women’s football team to play England and Sweden in Aviva Stadium

The Republic of Ireland women’s football team will play England and Sweden in the Aviva Stadium later this year as part of its EURO 2025 qualification campaign. The games will take place on April 9 and May 31 respectively, in front of a potential sold-out crowd of 51,700.

The Girls in Green have only played in the Aviva once before, beating Northern Ireland 3-0 in a historic fixture on September 23, 2023. The goals came from Lucy Quinn, Kyra Carusa and Lily Agg, as a record number of 35,944 spectators watched from the stands.

“It is fantastic to have the opportunity to bring our fans back to the Aviva Stadium again and to hopefully attract many more new fans with the visit of England in April and Sweden in May,” Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson said following the announcement. “The support of our fans means so much to us and we are hoping to set new attendance records for both of these games.”

The venue for the third home fixture versus France on July 16 is yet to be confirmed, but Ireland Football has stated that the Aviva is “unavailable”. It is thus expected that the match will be played in the team’s usual hosting ground, Tallaght Stadium, which has a capacity of 10,000.

As for the away games, Ireland kicks off its campaign against France in Metz on April 5, before heading to Gothenburg to face Sweden on June 4, and finally to England’s Wembley Stadium on July 12.

The details of these fixtures come after Ireland was drawn in Group A3 of the Nations League on Tuesday, March 5. Gleeson’s side undoubtedly faces incredibly tough competition, with France, England and Sweden being three of the top five FIFA-ranked teams in the world. Meanwhile, Ireland currently holds the 24th spot.

The first and second-place teams from the group will automatically qualify for the Euros in Switzerland in July 2025, with third and fourth facing two rounds of two-leg play-offs.