Irish presenter and children’s author Nick Sheridan passes away aged 32

Irish presenter and children’s author Nick Sheridan has passed away aged 32 following a short illness. The news was confirmed on the morning of Thursday, March 7, prompting an outpour of tributes on social media.

At the time of his death, Nick was freelancing with BBC Scotland while also focusing on writing children’s books. He joined the UK broadcaster in 2018 as a researcher, before becoming a camera journalist, correspondent and presenter, featuring on programmes including Reporting Scotland, Drivetime, The Nine and Seven Days.

Prior to joining the BBC, Nick spent two years as a reporter and presenter on RTÉ’s news2day, before moving to the foreign affairs desk in the main newsroom. In 2013, he graduated from DCU’s School of Communications with a BA in Journalism.

Incomprehensible and deeply saddening News!! Nick Sheridan, was a graduate of @DCU_SoC at @DCU BA in Journalism class of 2013. https://t.co/vCHgWjmcYT — FuJo (@FuJoMedia) March 7, 2024

In a statement, RTÉ’s Managing Director Deirdre McCarthy remembered the Wexford man not only as a talented journalist but also someone who was incredibly generous with his time and always willing to help out his colleagues.

“We are devastated by the very sad news of Nick’s sudden death,” she commented.

“Nick joined the news2day team as a young journalism graduate and under the guidance of programme editors Avril Hoare and Annemarie Smyth he developed into an outstanding journalist and presenter.

“We were delighted to see him go on to join BBC Scotland and to become a successful children’s author.”

We are deeply saddened that Nick Sheridan has passed away following a short illness.

We were so proud to publish Nick’s funny and insightful debut, ‘Breaking News’, and his hilarious ‘Snoops Bay’ mystery series. Nick’s captivating charm, humour, and inquisitiveness infused his… pic.twitter.com/cufOZr9wcT — Simon & Schuster Children’s Books (@simonkids_UK) March 7, 2024

BBC Scotland’s Head of News and Current Affairs Gary Smith described the Wexford man as a “wonderful colleague”, adding, “He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them. Funny, clever, kind. A lovely man.

“Our hearts go out to his parents, who have been with him over the past ten days, to his partner, Lewis, and to all the rest of his family and friends,” he concluded.

“Nick has been a wonderful colleague. He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them.” Head of News and Current Affairs at BBC Scotland Gary Smith pays tribute to Nick Sheridan. pic.twitter.com/ksFQO3twzf — BBC Scotland News PR (@bbcscotnewspr) March 7, 2024

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf also paid tribute to Sheridan, similarly saying he was an “extremely talented journalist and author”.

“He will be greatly missed. Many of us in this chamber will have been questioned by Nick – quite robustly no doubt – whether it was on BBC Drivetime or on many of the other programmes that he presented.

“My thoughts are with his family, his many friends and indeed his colleagues. It will undoubtedly be a very sad time for them,” Mr Yousaf said.

“An extremely talented journalist and author. He will be greatly missed.” First Minister Humza Yousaf pays tribute to BBC Scotland journalist Nick Sheridan who has died after a short illness, at the age of 32.#FMQs Follow updates https://t.co/R5E1Jjd5gK pic.twitter.com/cGVaMganmF — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) March 7, 2024

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called Sheridan’s passing “a horrible, senseless loss”, adding that he was “young, talented, vivacious, and full of potential.”

Rest in power, Nick Sheridan.