A look inside Table 45, Dublin's new queer-owned tapas bar

Dublin has a brand new queer haunt, but it’s not your usual pop music and glitter balls. Located on 45 Hogan Place, Dublin 2, Table 45 fuses all the elegance of South America with the craic of the Irish in a friendly, local neighbourhood tapas bar right in the heart of the city.

If ever there was a love story to be told, Table 45 is it. Born out of a love of sharing food and drink with friends and family, a love for the neighbourhood and community they are part of, and the love of their three-year-old labrador Ellie, husbands Daniel Kavanagh and Daniel Rivera have decided to create a new space that captures all of that and so much more.

When the couple heard that The Square Ball, the pub above which they lived, was closing down, they were faced with two options; move out or take over the lease, bar and all.

As Rivera, who hails from Chile, had been working in hospitality for many years, the pair believed they could make a real go of it, so they decided to step bravely into taking on the lease.

As well as completely revamping the space, the Dans were faced with the challenge of what to name their new venture, and what better way than to honour the pub’s origins. When neighbours and friends would come to visit the couple, they would stop into the bar to order food and drinks to bring up, so the staff affectionately dubbed their apartment ‘Table 45’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Table 45 (@table_45_dublin)

As the couple explained, “For us, it’s not just about what’s on the menu. We see this venue as an extension of our own home, where everyone is welcome in an atmosphere of respect, love and fun. A community space where you’ll want to come back to time and time again.”

They added, “As a married gay couple, we’re very proud to be a part of the Dublin LGBTQI+ community. It is incredibly exciting to be able to create a beautiful and inclusive space where everybody feels welcome.”

The brand-new design and layout of the tapas bar have been lovingly brought together by Kavanagh, an interior designer and carpenter, with the couple carrying out most of the extensive renovation themselves.

Sharing their love for the venture, they explained, “We want Table 45 to be where you go on your first date, meet with your mates, and just generally have an amazing time. Every meal and every brindis (toast) should be a celebration of love, equality and diversity.“

They continued, “We’ve put so much of ourselves into every aspect of this tapas bar and local pub for the community to enjoy, and we’re beyond excited to see these ideas come to life.

“Our menus will be showcasing food and drinks such as empanadas, ceviche and pisco sour, which will be as authentic as you can get outside of South America!”

And of course, Ellie won’t be left out in the cold. She’s looking forward to welcoming her Merrion Square Puppies club, as well as dogs from far and wide, but only once their owners are kept on a lead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Table 45 (@table_45_dublin)

Located on 45 Hogan Place, Dublin 2, Table 45 opens tonight, Wednesday, March 6. To make a reservation, go to www.table45.ie or email [email protected].