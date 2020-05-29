The Irish drag community join forces with Eleanor McEvoy for Only a Woman’s Heart – With a Twist

Only a Woman’s Heart – With a Twist is a fabulous collaboration of 23 performance artists (drag queens) who have joined together with Eleanor McEvoy, to raise funds for Age Action’s work with older people in Ireland.

The original Only A Woman’s Heart was written by Eleanor McEvoy as part of a compilation album feauturing 12 tracks performed by six female Irish artists. The original album sold over 750,000 copies, more than any other album in Irish chart history.

For this incredible new take, drag performers from across Ireland have banded together for their own take on the classic song.

Our Irish queens have been inspiring us all through this lockdown turning out phenomenal digital content, showcasing immense creativity and an empowering sense of community and Only a Woman’s Heart – With a Twist is no different. Here is a collaboration we can all get behind and raise some much-needed funds for Age Action in the process.

In the five years since Marriage Equality over 3,210 same-sex couples have married in Ireland. Those couples are to be congratulated and celebrated. The other side of the story is that older LGBT+ people are still more likely to live in isolation, be single and live alone. They have lower levels of contact with relatives and are at-risk of healthcare discrimination and other issues.

Older LGBT+ people face particular challenges in the face of the ongoing pandemic. The “double invisibility” a person may experience results in feelings of loneliness and disconnect from their community. In 2018, it was reported that 77% of elderly people who contacted LGBT Ireland Helpline cited rural isolation as a major concern.

Age Action supports and advocates for equality and human rights for all older people. The funds raised by this project will help to support Age Action’s work.

Please visit The Age Action Ireland gofundme page here and donate.