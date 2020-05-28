Are you ready for week 8 of GCN's In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity?!

We’re just about to reach week eight of GCN’s In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity. Can you believe it?!

We’re still going strong, bringing you amazing online content to keep the community entertained, informed and connected. All of the amazing events will be live-streamed from Facebook directly into your homes, so keep an eye out and enjoy!

So what can you expect this week?!

Tuesday 7pm – In Conversation with Ger Moane and Sonya Mulligan

Continuing a fascinating series of Town Hall Talks, our host Dr Mary McAuliffe will be joined by the activists and filmmakers Ger Moane and Sonya Mulligan for a fascinating conversation about the making of their award winning documentary, Outitude – Expanding Lesbian Stories. The documentary charted the richness of lesbian grass-roots activism, collectives, community, academia and politics from the 1970’s to the present day

Ger Moane, Professor Emerita in UCD School of Psychology, has been an activist in feminist and LGBT+ politics for over 30 years. She was among the group who started the programme in Women’s Studies in UCD in 1990 and the Lesbian Lives conference in 1993. She was a founding member of Lesbians Organizing Together (LOT) in 1991, which, over a 7-year period supported a resource centre and CE scheme and acted as an umbrella group for up to a dozen lesbian groups.

Sonya Mulligan is a director and producer. She is a producer of Revolting Women: a rebel cabaret about Irish women activists. Sonya has directed a number of short films and has been active in Dublin Pride, Lesbians Organizing Together (LOT) and Outwrite, and was a founding member of Dublin Lesbian Avengers.

Wednesday 7.15pm – Mindfulness Workshop with Eddie from The Dublin Devils

In this busy world with everything going on, it can be hard staying focused and living in the present moment. There’s no better time to learn a little more about mindfulness and meditation.

The marvellous Eddie from The Dublin Devils football team will lead a workshop giving an overview of mindfulness techniques you can use both at work and at home, followed by breathing exercises and meditation. Just the thing for these stressful times!

The Devils are an inclusive soccer team catering for players of all abilities, so when we can once again all get back together, check out the team for a great way to keep fit and make new friends.

Thursday 7pm – Sissy That Pod live

No sooner will the crown be virtually rested on the head of our Season 12 queen supreme, Ru will be back to put an all new crop of All Stars contestants through their paces. Cian and James from RuPaul’s Drag Race recap podcast, Sissy That Pod, are joining forces with GCN to bring you a virtually-live Meet The Queens directly into your homes!

In this live podcast, Cian and James will take an in-depth look at each of the ten queens vying for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, and share their thoughts on everything from the lineup of guest judges to the significant format changes. We can’t wait!

Sissy That Pod can be found on the Irish podcast network, Headstuff.

