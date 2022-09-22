Irish drag royalty Panti Bliss and comedian Tara Flynn announce fabulous new shows

Not wasting any time after the success of their epic Fringe Festival show Wake, THISISPOPBABY has just announced a whopper double bill featuring two of Ireland’s hottest leading ladies, Panti Bliss and Tara Flynn.

These brand new solo shows will be presented back-to-back to deliver an evening of heartfelt humour and emotion like no other.

If These Wigs Could Talk

Eight years on from the Pantigate scandal and her earth-shattering Noble Call, Panti Bliss returns to the Abbey to unpack her iconic oversized wigs and worldly woes. If These Wigs Could Talk will see the Queen of Ireland reflecting on a lifetime of showbiz, shenanigans and making a show of herself.

In a soul-searching journey from rural Mayo to London’s glittering West End – stopping off at the Ambassador’s residence in Vienna along the way – Panti tries to figure out what her purpose and place in the world are now.

Weaving her way through a blend of ridiculous anecdotes, salacious stories, impassioned polemics, and a few unvarnished truths topped off with her unique brand of scathing wit, Panti warmly invites you to “learn from her mistakes, laugh at her failures and revel in her triumphs.”

Haunted

After the whirlwind of campaigning for the 2018 referendum to repeal the 8th amendment, actor turned advocate, Tara Flynn found herself “crashing down to the floor searching for her marbles.”

Despite the difficulty of receiving a public barrage of abuse for being so vocal during the campaign, it conveniently kept her from dealing with the death of her father. In the aftermath, there was nothing left to do but face her grief.

Haunted sees Tara facing it all head on. This moving and funny show tells a tale of “grief, campaigning for civil rights, the offline impact of online abuse and fighting to tell your own story. It’s a story of resilience… and a search for marbles!”

This epic double bill with Panti Bliss and Tara Flynn promises a night of storytelling magic that’s truly not to be missed.

Haunted and If These Wigs Could Talk will run from November 11 to December 3 on the Peacock Stage at the Abbey Theatre. For booking click here.