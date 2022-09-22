Gay footballer Zander Murray says reaction to coming out 'fills my heart with so much joy'

Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray says that he has been overwhelmed by messages of support since coming out as gay. The Scottish footballer revealed he made the decision so that he could help other people who are struggling with coming out.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland about the reaction to his announcement, he said: “It’s been crazy, I’ll be honest. I didn’t anticipate the reach it’s reached and how many people it’s inspired and motivated and the lovely messages.

“The private messages of people and fans alike, people from other communities, from other sports, football players in the leagues messaging me support, asking for guidance and help.”

After coming out last Friday, the footballer has said that he is humbled by the abundant support he has gotten and that it fills his heart with joy to see how people have received the news.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 30 year-old Gala Fairydean Rovers striker disclosed that he has been coming out to people in his private life since April, before making the public announcement.

“It has been a drip feed, telling close friends, family and then it got to a point recently where I had accepted it, but the only people who didn’t know were the football community

“I did a lot of work on myself and decided that now is the time in 2022 to get that ball rolling and be a pillar in this community, one of the many that have come before me.”

Zander Murray says he is relieved at the positive reaction from his teammates, also revealing he has a boyfriend.

Murray detailed the struggle he endured before coming out, saying: “I can’t express how difficult it was. I want to promote the positives of just accepting yourself, but there is no shying away from how difficult and challenging that was for me and I don’t want anyone to go through that.”

He also lent advice to anyone who is in a similar position as he was: “You can live your full life and not be fearful of anything. If I can play a small part in the younger generations and current players’ lives to inspire them and not do what I did, then it is one of my life ambitions complete.”