Zander Murray makes history as first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay

Zander Murray has made history by becoming the first senior Scottish footballer to come out as gay. He is the first openly gay football player in Scotland since Airdrie and Hearts player Justin Fashanu in the 1990s. This announcement follows Scottish referees Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson coming out in June of this year.

Murray has been playing with the club for four seasons now and holds the club’s record for goal scores in a single season. He praised the support he received from his teammates after the announcement.

In an article posted on Gala Fairydean Rovers website, he said: “The lads at the club have been so supportive. I have a really strong bond with everyone at the club and I have been blown away by the support.

“Before coming out you think people will turn against you and you think the worst. It’s been lovely how much support I have had.”

Terrifying seeing myself on TV, bravo @STVNews raw moment beautifully put together👏 ⚽️ 🌈 https://t.co/eCugf2aoNX — Zander Murray (@ZanderMurray) September 18, 2022



After attending a pride event, Murray was inspired to come out on social media. He would like to help other players who are grappling with being open about their sexuality, saying: “I also want to help other players who are struggling with this as it isn’t easy for men, especially footballers to deal with.

“I have done lots of research and I always keep an eye on media outlets to see if there are any platforms for young gay male footballers for support but there are none. I would really like to look into and see what support can be given to other players to inspire them.”

Club Chairperson Ryan Cass supported Murray’s bravery, saying: “Everyone at the club is fully supportive of Zander and we are delighted for him that he feels comfortable to come out.

“Zander has shown great bravery and he has the club’s full support. I am certain that he will get the support he deserves from all across the football family in Scotland.”

