Queer podcasters shine at Irish Podcast Awards

Last Friday, September 16, the Irish Podcast Awards turned into an amazing display of queer talent when podcasters Peter Dunne, Liam Geraghty and Kate Brennan Harding took home some most wanted prizes.

More than 350 participants from the Irish podcasting industry attended the event held in Dublin’s Liberty Hall, the first ever of its kind in Ireland. Over 400 podcasts entered the competition, which were then whittled down to 125 divided into 27 categories.

Among the winners, three queer podcasters shone for their work in two of the categories. Editor of GCN Peter Dunne and producer Liam Geraghty took home Silver in the ‘Best Fiction’ category for his podcast Petrified, a horror fiction anthology podcast. Not only that, but Peter also won Bronze in the ‘Best Family’ category for Spooky FM, a podcast that makes horror stories suitable for all ages.

The Gold in the same category went to Someone Like Me, a show created by producer, podcaster and self-described “big bold lesbian” Kate Brennan Harding. The producer took to social media to express her joy at the outcome, saying: “So! Someone Like Me just won the best family podcast at the Irish Podcast Awards. I’m in shock, but also so so proud of all the kids who took part and the adults who made a difference. This one’s for all of us who are different.”

Peter Dunne also shared his excitement about the two prizes with the following words: “Took home the Silver Award for Petrified and the Bronze Award for Spooky FM at the Irish Podcast Awards! So delighted. @liamgeraghtyaudio and I wouldn’t be here without all the utterly amazing actors we were blessed to have. Including the lovely @missamyod who is in possibly the scariest one we have in store for series 3!”

“Now to dodge the drink and get packing for Petrified Live in London tomorrow! No rest for the rotten!” he added.

The winners were chosen by over 70 judges for all categories except for the ‘Listeners Choice’, which was the only publicly voted category. Among the other winners, Nicola Tallant’s The Witness; In His Own Words got three prizes, including podcast of the year.

Commenting on the success of the event, organiser Matt Deegan said “We are thrilled beyond belief to have launched the Awards with such a bang. We are delighted to celebrate with the vibrant podcasting community in Ireland and now with the first event is up and running, plans for 2023 start on Monday!”

