The fourth issue of BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! photographic magazine will be launched at The Library Project in Dublin. The launch will be held in the bookshop in Temple Bar on Friday, October 7 at 6 pm with an accompanying exhibition running from October 1 to 23.

The magazine is a project by the Little Black Gallery, curated by co-founder Ghislain Pascal, aiming to promote queer and gay photography. It is one of the world’s leading fine art magazines dedicated to queer and gay photography. The new issue includes a special feature and interview with legendary photographer Greg Gorman.

The launch in October will have an exhibition of works by acclaimed artists like AdeY, Tyler Udall and Michael Søndergaard. The magazine also includes work from ten photographers; Alexander Courtman, Greg Gorman and Kuba Świetlik to name a few.

In its fourth edition, the project now represents talent from more than 65 photographers from 30 countries worldwide. These countries include places like China, India, Iran, Poland, Russia and Turkey, where LGBTQ+ rights are subjugated.

The publication includes competitions, courses, books, exhibitions, and an online platform to promote queer photography. The magazine and all artworks and artists’ books will be available for sale at the launch.

About The Little Black Gallery

The Little Black Gallery is a gallery, publisher and art consultancy based in London. The gallery was set up by Tamara Beckwith Veroni, Lindsey Carlos Clarke and Ghislain Pascal in 2008. The organisation specialises in contemporary photography, initially operating in Chelsea, London. It no longer occupies a permanent gallery space, instead putting on exhibitions worldwide at galleries, museums, and art fairs. The initiative also hosts another online platform, GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS! which is dedicated to celebrating the female form.

