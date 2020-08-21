'Legendary can’t even begin to describe': Irish LGBT+ community pay tribute to Chi Chi DeVayne

Ireland’s LGBT+ community has paid tribute to Zavion Davenport also know as Chi Chi DeVayne, who sadly passed away on Thursday, August 20.

The much loved 34 year-old Drag Race star tragically lost his battle with pneumonia, according to friends and family.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne,” RuPaul said in a statement. “I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.

“May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers.”

Chi Chi appeared on Drag Race on the eighth season in 2016, placing fourth behind Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls.

Rest in Peace Chi Chi DeVayne 💔 pic.twitter.com/zuXC8YI51c — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) August 20, 2020

Chi Chi was a true fan favourite and made their way back to Drag Race in 2018 to compete in All Stars Season 3.

Chi Chi has been remembered on social media by their fellow Drag Race alum who are heartbroken by the news.

Chi Chi is one of the purest souls to ever walk into that work room 💔 pic.twitter.com/Nsg2ujE5lZ — tinydavyq (@tinydavyq) August 21, 2020

Her All Stars 3 sister Kennedy Davenport wrote: “So I guess it’s true… I am numb. I don’t know what to even do or say.

“My baby Zavion Michael Davenport you fought so hard I am proud of you. REST IN THE LORD HE GOT YOU NOW. Keep dancing with the stars my angel. I’m not ok.”

RIP Chi Chi Devayne – legendary can’t even begin to describe ✨ https://t.co/H0yiP6VxCB — James Patrice (@JamesPatrice) August 20, 2020

Sissy That Pod hosts James and Cian shared on Instagram:

“Rest in peace Chi Chi DeVayne. One of the most positive and charming queens to enter the Drag Race Werk Room – we hope you enjoy your journey overseas.”

Paul Ryder, who worked with DeVayne, wrote:

“I cannot believe what I’m reading. I had the pleasure to work with Chi Chi twice in the last few years and she was a joy. Funny, talented and truly a good one! Rest in peace angel.”

I cannot believe what I’m reading. I had the pleasure to work with Chi Chi twice in the last few years and she was a joy. Funny, talented and truly a good one! Rest in peace angel. pic.twitter.com/wjvuqECLzn — Paul Ryder (@RuPaulRyder) August 20, 2020

Viola Gayvis shared that their heart is shattered by the passing of Chi Chi, writing:

“She walked into that werk room in her dress made of bin bags and I fell in love! A true star, performer, world class talent and an inspiration to not only me but to many people out there! I actually can’t grasp this! Rest in peace my queen.”

Victoria Secret said Chi Chi “lit up the stage in Dublin”.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. Such a sweet person who lit up the stage in Dublin. May she rest in peace,” she wrote on Twitter.

So sad to hear of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. Such a sweet person who lit up the stage in Dublin. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8uTAEM10vS — Victoria Secret (@Victoria_Secret) August 20, 2020

Rest in power, Chi Chi.