Irish LGBT+ organisations sign open letter in solidarity with trans community

We write, as LGBT+ organisations in Ireland, to condemn in the strongest possible terms yet another attack on a vulnerable minority within our community. The latest broadside against trans people, by well-known author JK Rowling, comes on the back of many similar attacks that we have seen across the social, political and media spectrum in the UK and further afield. Everywhere we look we see trans rights under attack and being eroded, most recently in Hungary.

We have watched these developments with a growing sense of alarm and unease and while we have not been as affected by this hostility here in Ireland, we are conscious that this is something we are not immune to. We recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of marriage equality and we are approaching the same anniversary of the Gender Recognition Act. While Ireland has gender recognition for many (but not for those under 18) in our community now is not the time to rest on our laurels.

Rowling is a much-loved figure around the world and her words have influence. She has a huge platform that reaches millions of people, many of them children. What would it say to our young trans people, to trans children and their families, were to stay silent on this issue? But we will not be silent. We will not stand idly by while some of the most vulnerable members of our community are vilified and attacked. We must speak truth to power.

And so we stand with our trans siblings, both here in Ireland and around the world when we say that trans, non-binary and intersex people are part of our community and it is community that makes us strong. It is community that brings us together. We are here for you and we will resist every and any movement pulling us apart. We see the same abhorrent arguments levelled against the transgender community – that you are a danger to children and that we shouldn’t teach kids about transgender issues – that we saw levelled against the gay community in the 1980s. We did not stand for it then and we will not stand for it now.

Trans women are women.

Trans men are men.

Non-binary people are valid.

Signatories:

Amach LGBT

BeLonG To

Dublin Lesbian Line

Dublin Pride

Equality for Children

GCN

HIV Ireland

NXF

Outcomers

Outwest

TENI

This is Me