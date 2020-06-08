Harry Potter actor and countless others have spoken in support of trans community following more anti-trans tweets from JK Rowling

JK Rowling is facing a tirade of criticism after she posted a number of anti-trans tweets. In response to an article titled ‘Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate,’ she tweeted, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Many have responded to the billionaire author’s tweets, with GLAAD saying that she aligned herself with an ideology that “willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans. In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people.”

GLAAD listed several Black trans organisations and added “By the way, looking for some summer reading? “Percy Jackson” author Rick Riordan isn’t transphobic.”

Countless famous faces have responded to the “transphobic” tweets, including Halsey, Sarah Paulson and Harry Potter actor Katie Leung.

“Imagine writing a generation defining series about a youth uprisal that defeats a tyrannical monster motivated by the preservation of “pure blood” and looking at THIS time in the world and going ‘hmm…yep. I’m gonna invalidate trans people’,” Halsey tweeted.

Katie Leung responded, tweeting “So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes…(thread),” which was followed by links to trans resources and organisations to support.

Munroe Bergdorf aired her disappointment with the author tweeting, “Trans people really don’t need your bullshit right now. Do us all a favour and give it a rest.”

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson tweeted, “Goodnight and shut up.”

Trans author Juno Dawson gave her take on JK Rowling and her controversial trans comments, tweeting:

“We’re in a global pandemic. We’re protesting police brutality and racial injustice, and the most famous author in the world is twisting linguistic pretzels to say ‘trans women are not women’.

“She put a polite veneer on her words, I’d like to break down what she’s saying.

“Sex is real and unchangeable. Trans women are therefore male. Single-sex spaces, therefore, must exclude ‘biological males’

“Trans women can’t access public life. That is what she is saying.”

In late 2019, JK Rowling came under fire for similar comments after tweeting her support for a British researcher whose employment contract was terminated over transphobic remarks.