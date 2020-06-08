Strictly Come Dancing will reportedly have a female dance pairing in the next series

It is rumoured that Strictly Come Dancing are planning to introduce a female pairing in the next season of the show.

Even though it is still unclear as to whether or not the show will return this year as normal due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, it hasn’t stopped the rumour mill on the long-running debate of same-sex dance couples.

In May, an anonymous show insider claimed that the next series will include its first same-sex pairing following the success of Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers on Dancing on Ice last year.

“The plan to introduce a same-sex couple was made after ITV took the plunge,” they said. “Many of Strictly’s stars have called on producers to cast a same-sex couple for the past few years and it’s been decided this will be the year.”

Rumours at the time claimed that the first couple would be male but now a show insider has told The Sun that the bosses at Strictly thought this would be too obvious and so have decided on a female same-sex pairing.

“Obviously ‘diversity’ is the keyword in television today and, of course, Strictly wants to be progressive,” they said. “The plan is to have a same-sex couple, and two women.

“Dancing On Ice featured two men, so it would be good to offer something different and keep pushing boundaries. While Johannes would love to dance with a guy, that would almost be too predictable.”

The insider claimed that the show is hoping to sign up Sex Education and X Files actor Gillian Anderson. Additionally, potential stars being cited are singer Jessie J, BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern, singer and footballer Chelcee Grims and QI host Sandi Toksvig.

Many celebrities have thrown their names into the hat saying they would like to be considered for a same-sex pairing including Westlife’s Mark Feehily.

Professional ballroom dancer, Kristina Rihanoff, has shared that she would be open to rejoining Strictly Come Dancing as part of the first same-sex pairing alongside Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.