Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the country

Black Lives Matter demonstrations took place in cities across Ireland on Saturday, June 6, with hundreds gathering outside the US Embassy in Dublin.

The demonstration was organised by Black Pride Ireland, MASI and MERJ, all of whom spoke to the crowds highlighting the injustices in the US and in Ireland.

Rye from Black Pride Ireland spoke about the need for action on ending racism in Ireland’s healthcare system, media and through the for-profit system of Direct Provision, remembering Sylva Tukula.

Sylva, a resident of a Direct Provision Centre in Galway, passed away in August 2018, was buried quietly in a graveyard in Galway without her loved ones being informed.

Highlighting “the suffering felt by black people across the globe at the hands of violent states”, Rye said:

“As my understanding developed, I realised that Ireland was no different.

“Black people are constantly failed by the Irish government, whether it is their enabling of private interests for the profit of asylum seekers in Direct Provision, or by a healthcare system that constantly gaslights black people.

For years we silenced ourselves, held our tongues and clenched our jaws but this time is different. This time we are no longer accepting this.

“While it’s not as blatant as America, the Gardaí polices black communities at an alarming frequency. There is no reason that events frequented by black folks are more highly surveyed, or that young black men should be constantly targeted, and then ultimately used by the media to fear monger, spread hate and unneeded fear, making our very existence appear like a threat.

“Our collective existence has had its fair share of challenges, yet still, we exercise our right to speak on our outrage and pain because of a system that is rigged from its inception.

“For years we silenced ourselves, held our tongues and clenched our jaws but this time is different. This time we are no longer accepting this.

“We will not see this momentum go to waste. We will fight, shout and scream for our right to exist with the dignity and the respect that we deserve.

“Let’s use our strengths to further our vision to enrich, uplift and support each other no matter the creed, sexuality, gender or different physical abilities.

“Together we can find an end to the travesty that is Direct Provision.

“Together we can make sure that Sylva Tukula is honoured and no one will be wronged through the system like she was again.

“Together we can stop the demonisation of young black boys and men by the police and media. We need to stand hand in hand and take on these racists and corrupt institutions together.

“The damage that has been done is significant we cannot stand by anymore and watch it feed on us any longer. We will stand up and fight back.

“Let’s use our strengths to further our vision to enrich, uplift and support each other no matter the creed, sexuality, gender or different physical abilities.

“We are stronger standing in each other’s power. Let us not be afraid to reach our full potential.”

Irish Black Lives Matter demonstrations follow two weeks of protest in the US following the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer who kneeled on his neck for almost 9 minutes and Breonna Taylor and an African-American medical worker who was shot dead by police in her apartment in March.

Thousands also attended a rally held at LGBT+ landmark, The Stonewall Inn, to protest the murders of black trans people.

Tony McDade was shot and killed by the police on May 27. Nina Pop was found stabbed to death in her apartment in early May, no suspects have as yet been apprehended.