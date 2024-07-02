Irish LGBTQ+ organisation, the Lavender and Green Alliance, also known as Muintir Aerach na hÉireann, celebrated 30 years of queer activism by marching in the 2024 New York City Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30.

Founded in 1994 by Kildare native Brendan Fay, the NYC-based group seeks to “create an environment where (Irish LGBTQ+) lives and histories are shared and celebrated”.

In an attempt to achieve this goal, the Lavender and Green Alliance not only curates an extensive queer archive but similarly hosts dance nights and community gatherings, as well as offering Irish language and LGBTQ+ history classes.

The Lavender and Green Alliance also works closely with New York’s St. Pat’s For All Parade, an event established in 2000 to celebrate not only Irish and Irish-American culture, but also inclusivity.

Brendan Fay, who founded both the Lavender and Green Alliance and the St. Pat’s For All Parade, spoke on the organisation’s 30th anniversary ahead of last Sunday’s Pride Parade, saying: “We welcome all to join our Irish group in the Queer Liberation March. This year we step off where our modern LGBTQ civil rights movement began with the Stonewall Inn uprising in June 1969.

“At 11am we meet at 15 Christopher Street, formerly the Oscar Wilde Memorial Bookshop. Movement pioneer Craig Rodwell (1940-1993) founded the nation’s first LGBTQ bookstore in 1967 and named it after the Irish writer who was sentenced to years of imprisonment and hard labour under British 19th century repressive anti gay laws.”

Fay continued: “We carry images of friends, lovers, and pioneers of the Irish LGBTQ community who have paved the road for freedom and equality, including Malachy McCourt, who supported our efforts to be included in New York’s St Patrick’s Day Parade. It’s apt that our anniversary theme is Éirmid – Amach Le Chéile – We rise and come out together.”

The Lavender and Green Alliance celebrated its 30th anniversary the same weekend that New York marked the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, and Dublin celebrated 50 years since Ireland’s first Pride demonstration.