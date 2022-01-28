Find every Irish LGBTQ+ sports club in this leaflet from Sporting Pride

For the first time, all LGBTQ+ sports clubs in Ireland are included in a single document. After creating the leaflet, Sporting Pride is now working with Sports Ireland on distributing it to the National Governing Bodies (NGBs), Local Sport Partnerships (LSPs) and third-level colleges.

Sporting Ireland has worked closely with Sport Ireland, 60+ National Governing Bodies (NGBs), 29 Local Sport Partnerships (LSPs), third level institutions as well as all the wonderful sports clubs listed in the leaflet.

We are proud to be one of a number of #lgbtqiaplus sports clubs across Ireland with a mutual goal to make sport more inclusive and diverse for all. @SportingPrideIE #lgbtqisports #lgbtqcommunity #GetOutGetActive #LetsGetVisible pic.twitter.com/l9XIoTpmoS — Cork Rebels FC (@corkrebelsfc) January 26, 2022

Their aim is to make people aware of all the great work that these sports clubs do for the physical and mental health of the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. The two main goals are to encourage LGBTQ+ people to live more active lives and to promote the benefits that fitness and exercise can bring to their wellbeing.

Not only that, but Sporting Pride wants to support other sporting organisations to develop inclusive programmes for “breaking down barriers, increasing participation rates and making sport in Ireland a safe and welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community at all levels, whether players, supporters, coaches, officials or volunteers”.

👏👏 Swim Ireland is delighted to see the first LGBTI+ specific Learn to Swim programme in Ireland.



🏳️‍🌈This 6-week programme targets both beginners and improvers members of the LGBTI+ community.



🗓 January 11th 2022



📍Shannon, Co. Clare



➡️ https://t.co/t6wwlPP1pH pic.twitter.com/CJeHJsbqxl — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) January 7, 2022

Sporting Pride is a volunteer-run organisation whose mission is to bring sports and the LGBTQ+ community closer together and inspire queer people to get active. They do an amazing job at advancing the physical and mental health of our community with new initiatives and campaigns. Last year, we teamed up with them for an important discussion on body image in the LGBTQ+ community.

The sports clubs that Sporting Pride have included in their leaflet are safe and welcoming spaces for queer people from all over Ireland who wish to engage in new physical activity. If you’re interested in joining one of them, you can find the full list and a downloadable pdf of the leaflet here.