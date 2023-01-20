Irish podcast appeals for information on unsolved murder of Dublin gay man Charles Self

Irish podcast Inside the Crime has issued an appeal for information on the unsolved murder of Charles Self, a gay man who was killed 41 years ago in his Dublin mews. Newstalk created a 6-episode series surrounding the horrific incident, with host Frank Greaney believing that the case can still be solved.

People in Ireland, Scotland and the UK are being urged to come forward should they have any information that could assist in uncovering the mystery. There were multiple individuals involved who were never tracked down, and there is a strong possibility that somebody, somewhere could significantly advance the case.

In the podcast, Greaney, an Irish Court Correspondent, interviewed the victim’s friends and colleagues, as well as An Garda Síochána’s cold case team, delving into the sequence of events that happened on the night of the murder, as well as the investigation that followed.

“What happened to Charles Self was truly horrific. The fact that it remains an unsolved murder makes it even more tragic. Charles’ story was crying out to be told and it was an honour to tell it.

“But it would be amazing if we could help solve this case and bring Charles’ killer to justice,” Greaney commented.

The call-out comes on the weekend of Charles’ anniversary, with the Scottish man having died on January 21, 1982. He was just 32 years old at the time of his death, and had moved from Glasgow to Ireland in the 1970s.

An extraordinarily talented set designer, Charles was headhunted by RTÉ and worked on the Late Late Show. He was a familiar face around Dublin’s gay-friendly bars and was well-liked by those who knew him.

His life was ended prematurely and in violent fashion by an unknown killer who attacked Charles in his home. Should anyone have any information, they are being asked to contact [email protected] or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.