National LGBT Federation (NXF) appoints Anna Nolan as new Chairperson

The National LGBT Federation (NXF) has announced Anna Nolan as its new Chairperson, as GCN welcomes Michael Brett as its new Group Manager.

The NXF publishes GCN, Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ media outlet, and runs the GALAS Awards, a celebration of queer individuals, groups and organisations and their contribution to Irish society. A registered charity, GCN has been Ireland’s free queer press since 1988, acting as a key resource to inform, educate, connect and entertain the LGBTQ+ community.

Both organisations are now facing a new chapter in their long history, with the appointments of Anna Nolan and Michael Brett pointing towards exciting futures for the groups.

With over 20 years of experience in the media industry including with the BBC, Channel 4 and RTÉ, Anna Nolan joined the NXF in 2021. Over the last 18 months, she has collaborated with the GCN team to create its new 3-year strategy, which will be published this spring.

“I’m thrilled to have been appointed Chair of the NXF, working with the voluntary members of this board,” Anna commented. “The NXF is the oldest LGBTQ+ NGO in Ireland and I am excited to bring the NXF forward, to build on its achievements and move into a dynamic and impactful period, during this crucial time for LGBTQ+ people.”

Speaking of her work with GCN, she said: “I am also incredibly excited to continue working with GCN, and to support the work they do for the LGBTQ+ community. More than ever, GCN’s contribution to Irish society is vital, in a world that sees minorities like our community under threat.

“The team at GCN punch above their weight,” she added. “Along with the publication of its magazine, when you consider the digital reach GCN has – there were 2.6m page views of gcn.ie in 2022 plus a highly engaged audience across all major social media platforms, this highlights the fact that more than ever, people are looking to GCN for up-to-the-minute information, support and education, and to discover more about our broad and diverse community.”

GCN also welcomes its recently appointed Group Manager Michael Brett, who will lead the organisation and implement the three-year strategy. A stalwart of the media industry in Ireland with over 20 years’ experience, Michael has worked with local radio stations and in television, before moving to a role as Programme and Content Director for Spin South West, 98FM and Spin 1038. Most recently, he also managed the pop-up radio station, Pride Vibes, which ran last June and July to celebrate Pride across the country.

“I’m very excited to be joining the amazing team at GCN, especially at such an important time as GCN continues to evolve into a dynamic platform for our community,” he said. “Over its 35-year history, GCN has evolved into a multimedia organisation, starting with the magazine, and online, organising events, and keeping the community up to date on social media channels.”

Anna Nolan also spoke about his appointment, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Michael Brett to GCN, in what is a critical role for the organisation and for the LGBTQ+ community throughout Ireland. We would also like to say thank you to our outgoing Managing Editor of GCN, Lisa Connell, who has worked tirelessly for the LGBTQ+ community for the past 14 years.”