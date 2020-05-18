Irish youth workers invited to take part in the development of LGBT+ guidelines for the sector

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) have launched a short survey aimed at youth workers to gain a better understanding of what LGBT+ supports would be useful to those working in the youth work sector.
The 10-minute survey will inform NYCI and assist them in deciding where to focus their efforts in terms of providing resources to support the vital work.
Results will help NYCI to develop and deliver useful training, offer one-to-one guidance on writing policy, develop resources for you and offer further equality, diversity and inclusion supports in response to sector needs.
In a release about the survey, NYCI said, “We believe LGBTI+ policy can and should sit within an organisation’s wider equality, inclusion, and diversity policy. Because we know policy development in our sector is varied and doesn’t necessarily reflect an organisation’s actual practice, we’re asking about practice and policy.
“We want to support you to ensure that your services are welcoming, safe, & inclusive of all young people, including LGBTI+ young people.”
NYCI member organisation, BeLonG To Youth Services collaborated to develop the survey. It is hoped that NYCI can work with youth organisations and workers to develop LGBT+ policies as part of their wider equality policies.
“Policies send out a strong message: that LGBTI+ people are valued and will be supported within the youth work setting.
“Many of us are working with young people who have not yet disclosed their identity. Whether a young LGBTI+ person chooses to come out or not, they should feel fully supported by our services.
“This is why we believe it is important to create policies that assume the presence of LGBTI+ young people in our organisations.”
If you work in the youth work sector, take NYCI’s short 10-minute survey here to let them know what supports would be useful to you in your work. Survey closes May 28.
© 2020 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.