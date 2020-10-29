Italian lesbian shares heartbreaking video calling for hate crime legislation following continued homophobic harassment

While talks of necessary Italian hate crime legislation continues, the long-awaited bill is not coming fast enough for many. Another homophobic attack occurred, this time in Genoa where Italian lesbian nurse, Camilla, shared a video of a hate crime: her car ruined by her homophobic neighbours.

Camilla, a 23 year-old nurse, recorded the video on TikTok while in tears after her neighbours vandalised her car. She asked the LGBTQ+ community for help in having her rights recognised since the government is still not forthcoming with hate crime legislation. She also shared how the police told her they can’t do much to help and she is now forced to park her car far from her house fearing of more vandalism.

In the first video posted to her TikTok, Camilla says:

“When you are a lesbian in Italy, this is how your homophobic neighbours behave: they break your car side mirror and they pierce and slash all four tires. Of course I reported this, but of course nothing will happen. To members of the LGBT community: can we do something to get some f***ing rights? Every day, I am called ‘whore’ and ‘pervert’. Now they went as far as vandalising the car I use every day to go to work.

“You tell me now, what can I do? I get up every morning, like everyone else, I go to work, I’m paying my f***ing mortgage. I’m 23 years-old, I’ve been paying it [the mortgage] for the past three years. I am not sure how many people my age do this. Can I get some help, please, since our Government is not helping me?”

In a second video, Camilla also said she received death threats. She continued, “What I want is only to live in peace, serene, and that all people can live hand in hand.”

The video was shared across social media by Cathy La Torre, a lawyer who has been active in protecting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and is a promoter of the ‘Hate Costs You’ campaign. On the day that the Zan Bill – the legislation that would protect victims of hate crimes – is being reexamined, La Torre states: “Camilla’s story is not the exception. It is the norm. And that is why a law against homophobia and transphobia is necessary. Not from today, but at least from the day in which Nichi Vendola (Italian politician and LGBTQ+ activist) presented the first legislative proposal on the subject. Just think, 24 years have passed since then. 24 years ago. They have always told us that ‘it was never the right time.'”

As the number of attacks against minorities in Italy continue, protests have grown across the country, calling for change.