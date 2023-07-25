Out Irish martial arts athlete Jack Woolley celebrates Olympic anniversary with heartfelt message

Out martial arts athlete, Jack Woolley, took to social media on Monday, July 24, to celebrate the anniversary of his historic Olympic debut.

Woolley was the first Irish athlete to qualify in taekwondo for the competition, when he participated in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

“Two years ago today I officially became an OLYMPIAN,” said Woolley on his Instagram account. “It was something I worked my whole life to become and it is something I hold with immense pride.”

He added: “Although Tokyo didn’t go the way I had planned it is still an experience that I will never forget. My plan now is to qualify for my second games and compete next summer in Paris 2024.”

Before the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Woolley came out as bisexual, although in the aftermath, Extra reports that he said he wished he didn’t place a label on it.

“I just wish I never labelled it. I still don’t like labelling it. People are just hell-bent on giving everyone labels nowadays,” Woolley said at the time. “I want to be the first Irish Olympian in my sport, the lad from Tallaght who went to the Olympics, not Jack the gay athlete.”

His sexuality also reportedly caused some tension with other athletes as some wouldn’t shake his hand after a match.

“I have had some opponents who wouldn’t shake my hand and I’m just thinking ‘you need to cop on’. Some have, though, one of the top fighters in the world came up to shake my hand after I won the European silver,” Woolley told Extra.

Regardless, Woolley still lives out and proud, occasionally posting pictures with his boyfriend on his personal Instagram account. Recently, he celebrated his boyfriend’s birthday in an adorable post.

Jack Woolley continues to be a force in his sport, having just won silver at the 2023 European Games. The Dubliner is now preparing to return to the Olympic Games in 2024 in Paris.