Watch: Heartstopper drops brand new trailer ahead of highly-anticipated season two

The trailer for season two of the heartwarming show Heartstopper has just dropped and fans are incredibly excited about the imminent release of the new episodes on August 3. The wait is almost over and Nick and Charlie’s new adventures are now just around the corner!

Based on the best-selling graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman, the show follows the blossoming romance between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) as they figure out their new relationship, school, friendships and so much more.

In the new trailer, the young couple and their friends can be seen going back to school, before the whole group is whisked away to Paris for a school trip. As the friends go sightseeing and explore the city, their group has to face struggles in life, love and friendship.

While Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship, Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. It seems like the show will take on topics like coming out, saying “I love you” for the first time, and falling in love with your best friend.

Author Alice Oseman spoke about the ways in which season two will differ from season one saying: “I don’t want Heartstopper to be the same every season. I want each season to feel like an evolution, to tackle new ideas and themes, and for us to see the characters changing and growing, while also preserving the hopeful heart of Heartstopper. In season two, the characters are all maturing in their romances, their identities, and their outlooks on life and the future.”

“They all feel a little older and wiser, and with that comes a whole host of new experiences and emotions,” Oseman explained. “While season one followed a typical romance story structure, season two takes a deeper look into teen relationships of various stages and sees the characters begin to explore more complex emotional truths about themselves and each other. I hope viewers will be pleasantly surprised by some of the paths that these relationships take as the characters get to know each other and themselves on a much deeper level.”

JUST FUCKIN SOBBED OVER THE HEARTSTOPPER TRAILER IK THIS SEASON IS GONNA BREAK ME JFSKJFSKJGKSJG — Xeri (knight) (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ (@Kn1ghtbert) July 25, 2023

Next to Joe Locke and Kit Connor, the show also stars Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman.

After giving us a teaser and first-look stills, this new trailer is the biggest sneak peek we got so far while waiting for season two of Heartstopper to be released on Netflix on August 3.

the amount of times I’ve watched the heartstopper trailer isn’t normal — mangi 🍊 📌s worded (new acc) (@mangifixn) July 25, 2023

And while the wait gets shorter every day, fans can rewatch the first eight episodes or catch up on the graphic novel series to prepare for the big release day. And of course, everyone that hasn’t already can check out the trailer for the new season.