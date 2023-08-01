Jamie Lee Curtis vows to defend trans rights in support of her daughter

Jamie Lee Curtis recently reaffirmed her support for trans rights, as she lovingly spoke about her daughter Ruby.

When asked in an MSNBC interview about her daughter, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress said, “People have said ‘you are so great to accept her,’ and I am (sic) ‘WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT?’ This is my daughter. This human being has come to me and said, ‘This is who I am’ and my job is to say ‘welcome home’ and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn’t, and there are those people.”

This is far from the first time that Jamie Lee Curtis has come out in defence of her child and the trans community. In 2022, the star won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. In a post-Oscars interview, she revealed that she gave her trophy they/them pronouns in support Ruby.

“Here they are! In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a they/them,” she said.

Ruby got married last year, and her mother proudly officiated the cosplay-themed wedding.

Furthermore, the queer icon regularly posts on her social media channels in support of the queer community, like in March when she defended trans rights on Facebook.

“It is absolutely F*CKED witnessing the ongoing normalization of eliminationist transphobia. The right’s war on queer people, most specifically trans people, is both bizarre and abhorrent. There is no debate to argue here. Trans people have been here forever and aren’t going anywhere,” she wrote.

The star’s allyship with the trans community is widely celebrated, and many of her film roles have also garnered her a queer following. Jamie Lee Curtis can be seen in films like Freaky Friday and the Halloween series, and her next movie, Haunted Mansion, hits theatres on August 11 in Ireland.